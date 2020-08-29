“Noticed this but never heard of salt burn before. Learn something new every day.”

Terry Marie

via Facebook

‘Why some South Jersey trees turned autumn brown in the wake of Isaias’

“Their outstanding work in enforcing the law and protecting all citizens of Atlantic City during these difficult times should be admired and imitated throughout the country.”

Seth Grossman

via PressofAC.com

Press editorial — ‘A.C. officials show how to allow protest and keep order’

“But still a coin shortage here.”

Wayne Schaffel

via Facebook

‘Trove of “extremely rare” gold coins unearthed in Israel’

“Just another example of crisis actor Phil Murphy using the virus for an agenda.”

Brad Smith

via PressofAC.com

‘2 Wildwood restaurants cited for violating Murphy’s COVID-19 mandates’

“We’re still on quarantine and masks are required in public. Who is going to give you the flu?”

Deb Dove

via Facebook

‘Dr. Radcliff says it’s time to defend against influenza with a flu shot’

“How many times can she vote now? Asking for a friend.”

Ron Schreiber

via Facebook

‘Woman declared dead is found alive

at Detroit funeral home’

“Gold door knobs? No, union workers.”

Paul K. Olendzki

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City Boardwalk bathrooms getting $4.5 million facelift’

“If there was a D behind her name instead of an R, she would be a poster child for the women’s movement.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘Top Trump aide and South Jersey native Kellyanne Conway to leave White House’

“Most of the funds are for testing. The rest is reimbursement for previous expenditures.”

Missie Anne

via Facebook

‘Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties to get millions in COVID relief’

