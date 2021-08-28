Digital Voices, Aug. 28, 2021

via PressofAC.com
“Legal immigrants are terrific assets to small businesses. Try to find a good reasonably priced nail salon that is not run by legal immigrants from Vietnam.” Ettore Cattaneo ‘Immigrant owners keep Boardwalk businesses buzzing’ “Murphy is shouting the loudest to cover up his nursing home debacle.” Theresa Lucarelli ‘Gov. Murphy’s outburst sign of rising anger over pandemic divide’ “Great news for the city and its residents. So needed to help provide access to healthier, fresh and affordable food for families.” Alex Mazzo ‘Atlantic City supermarket plans up for vote Sept. 2’ “$1.4 million? I hope they keep and share all those receipts with their taxpaying citizens.” Ken Cook ‘Lucy The Elephant to undergo major restoration’ “It starts with Reagan. The U.S. supported the Mujahedeen to defeat the Soviets. When the Soviets left, support was stopped.” Bill Sonni ‘Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden: How four presidents created Afghanistan mess’ “Good for the local economy besides casinos.” Tom Hoskins ‘Atlantic City inlet site of future offshore wind operations plant’ “Casinos are always profitable ... when they’re open.” Frank Mir ‘Atlantic City casinos bounce back after virus closures’ “Government wastes a hell of a lot more money on worse. Seen the defense budget lately?” Matthew Heath ‘Margate’s Lucy to close temporarily for $1.4M makeover’ “Everyone should be tested weekly because those that are vaccinated can still get the virus.” Tracy Cappella Harper ‘Murphy mandates COVID-19 ‘vaccine or testing’ for all school workers’ “I remember Ernie. And the guys he mentioned — Mike Hall and Frankie Polo.” Michael Gill ‘Ernie Bing comes 800 miles to return home for AC Boxing Hall of Fame induction’ “Grits, pickles, raw onions, iceberg lettuce.” Baltazar Santiago-Lopez ‘What food do you hate that everyone else seems to love?’