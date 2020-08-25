“Can you drive high if it’s legal? Can your job fire you for coming to work high? Can you openly smoke weed in public and in the casino?’
Thomas DeRitis
via Facebook
‘Public push to start soon on recreational marijuana ballot question’
“I think Victoria Towers should be given to the heirs of the displaced.”
Irene Harlow
via PressofAC.com
‘Resurgent NAACP wants to be heard
in Cape May County’
“King Murphy is a tyrant with no science and data.”
Brenda Conover
via Facebook
‘New Jersey movie theaters
will remain closed, federal judge says’
“Why was he tested? Was he showing signs of illness?”
Kristen Simons
via Facebook
‘Pleasantville student athlete
tests positive for coronavirus’
“If there’s a will, there’s money.”
Isaac Brumer
via Facebook
Press view — ‘Hamer statue welcome Boardwalk addition when there’s money’
“We are losing our rights and freedoms every single day, especially living in N.J.”
Shawn McCloud
via PressofAC.com
Letter: ‘Freedom, spirit challenged’
“You build on a beach, you should expect washouts due to storms and extreme high tides.”
Joe Stewart
via Facebook
‘High tide erodes beaches
outside Resorts, Hard Rock bars’
“Would it hurt the SJTA to plant a few hydrangeas and azaleas along the A.C. Expressway?”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘SJTA to use $16 million of reserves
in response to COVID revenue losses’
“I think if they’re not hired by the 31st of August they’ll be considered terminated.”
Diane Robinson
via Facebook
‘A.C. casino employment down 15% in July, restaurant workers remain in limbo’
