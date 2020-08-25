“Can you drive high if it’s legal? Can your job fire you for coming to work high? Can you openly smoke weed in public and in the casino?’

Thomas DeRitis

via Facebook

‘Public push to start soon on recreational marijuana ballot question’

“I think Victoria Towers should be given to the heirs of the displaced.”

Irene Harlow

via PressofAC.com

‘Resurgent NAACP wants to be heard

in Cape May County’

“King Murphy is a tyrant with no science and data.”

Brenda Conover

via Facebook

‘New Jersey movie theaters

will remain closed, federal judge says’

“Why was he tested? Was he showing signs of illness?”

Kristen Simons

via Facebook

‘Pleasantville student athlete

tests positive for coronavirus’

“If there’s a will, there’s money.”

Isaac Brumer

via Facebook

Press view — ‘Hamer statue welcome Boardwalk addition when there’s money’

“We are losing our rights and freedoms every single day, especially living in N.J.”

Shawn McCloud

via PressofAC.com

Letter: ‘Freedom, spirit challenged’

“You build on a beach, you should expect washouts due to storms and extreme high tides.”

Joe Stewart

via Facebook

‘High tide erodes beaches

outside Resorts, Hard Rock bars’

“Would it hurt the SJTA to plant a few hydrangeas and azaleas along the A.C. Expressway?”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘SJTA to use $16 million of reserves

in response to COVID revenue losses’

“I think if they’re not hired by the 31st of August they’ll be considered terminated.”

Diane Robinson

via Facebook

‘A.C. casino employment down 15% in July, restaurant workers remain in limbo’

