“Disaster. Kindergarten and first graders are going to be the first lost from this pandemic.”
Danene Albertson
‘Atlantic City, Bridgeton schools
will go all-remote in September’
“Would this be because you had to declare a party in order to get a ballot for the primary?”
Lisa Hart Wasdyke
‘Democrats now outnumber independents in NJ’
“Just open the friggin’ restaurants and gyms already. Gyms in Delaware have been open for 2 months with no problems.”
Jeff Behm
‘Outdoor activities are popping up
for those craving entertainment’
“I suggest owners install noise monitoring and video security technology so that issues can be stopped before they occur.”
Steve Laskarides
‘Atlantic City looks to rein in Airbnb’
“Thank you Gov. Murphy for doing such a great job.”
Mechele Boyce
‘Murphy on Today Show says indoor dining, gyms, theaters not reopening yet’
“Seems like the press is the one muddling the facts.”
Josh Jenkins
‘Fact-checking Trump on mail ballots, Biden-Harris, Social Security and more’
“Reminds me of back in the day when NAFEC was a thing. Brought a lot of jobs to Atlantic County.”
Jacquie Gallagher
‘Welcome the F-35s and they may come, Rep. Norcross says’
“They buy them but they need to know how to use them and the proper way to tie them up.”
Alice Kennedy Topoleski
‘Boat sales rising in South Jersey
thanks to pandemic’
“It will be missed. I always loved shopping for my grandchildren there.”
Maureen Durso
‘Sea Oats owner retiring after 40 years of business in Ocean City’
