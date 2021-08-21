Digital Voices, Aug. 21, 2021

‘Murphy administration supports legislation to protect and expand needle exchange programs’
‘Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’
‘Epidemic of speeding fought by Hamilton Township, Atlantic County’
‘Court: State can take pension of inspector over $300 bribe’
‘US to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25%’
‘Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses’
‘Investors in Atlantic City’s Orange Loop emphasize building community’
‘Taliban enter Kabul, seek government’s unconditional surrender of power’
‘Safety improvements planned for Upper Township parkway entrance’
‘Have bald eagles become pests?’
‘Biden says he stands squarely behind Afghanistan decision’
“In his backyard?” Ron Lee, via Facebook “Inevitable, a sad legacy for all our men and women who lost their lives under poor U.S. policy across multiple presidencies.” Mike Holvick, via Facebook “The epidemic on Cates Road is even worse. Residential roads need as much attention as Main Street.” David Gruber, via PressofAC.com “That is the 1st time he got caught.” Jim Fassel, via PressofAC.com “The goal should not be more food stamp benefits. It should be to get people off of food stamps.” Robert Rosetta, via Facebook “Yet everyone was roaring with approval when Trump said he was getting our troops out of Afghanistan.” Joe Stewart, via Facebook “Finally, some dreamers and risk-takers.” Brian Conley, via Facebook “It’s their country. We shouldn’t be there. They decide their own fate.” Jim Egyud, via Facebook “Literally happens every summer numerous times, my entire life it has happened.” Ryan Sobansky, via Facebook “Fancy dressed sea gull. Causes problems everywhere it goes.” Joe Pio, via Facebook “The withdrawal from Afghanistan was going to be messy and eventually lead to the Taliban retaking the country.” Jeffrey Michael Larson, via Facebook