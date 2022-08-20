Digital Voices, Aug. 20, 2022

‘Lenape language now heard at Villas library’

‘Let’s stop wasting $175,000+ on unused mail-in ballots, Atlantic County clerk says’

‘Rio Grande has a reputation. Middle Township wants to change that’

‘New Jersey ending testing requirements for school workers, others’

‘Atlantic City’s first Lunar Faire fills Bader Field with witches, crystals and star charts’

‘NJ’s cannabis sales have been brisk and officials say market will continue to grow’

‘Eagles-Jets analysis: Jalen Hurts rattles off an impressive drive in the starters’ lone series’

‘Cape Chamber president finishes 1st year at Institute for Organization Management’

‘Atlantic City public safety group takes on illegally ridden ATVs, dirt bikes’

‘California to become 1st state to offer free school lunch for all students’

‘Norway euthanizes Freya the walrus that climbed on to boats and piers’

‘Margate wins South Jersey Lifeguard Championship for first time in 8 years’

“This is more pretendians occupying space that my ancestors were forced to vacate at gunpoint.” Jeremy Johnson, via Facebook “Kudos to Joe Giralo. Someone who actually wants to save taxpayers money.” Gloria Illingworth, via PressofAC.com “Until the township officials run the low lifes, low income housing and crappy motels out, things won’t change there.” Lynnette Cresta, via PressofAC.com “Good. It was a complete failure anyway as all the vaccinated were still getting it.” Kyle Costello, via Facebook “They make it look innocent when it is demonic. Open your eyes people. Is there no fear of God?” Lisabeth Laielli Rich, via Facebook “I absolutely refuse to pay dispensary prices for weed.” JaRell Harris, via Facebook “Howie Roseman had a great off-season so our expectations are high.” Peter Haberstroh, via Facebook “Emily is a great new addition to the CMC Chamber.” Eric Reich, via Facebook “What are the chances the people riding on the streets are going to register their ATVs?” Jason Kangas, via Facebook “I don’t want children to go hungry, but I can see where it is extremely expensive and ends up on the taxpayers’ backs.” Cheryl Wetzel, via Facebook “Why are people so self-centered that they cannot respect wildlife? There could have been a better solution.” Cory Mac, via Facebook “Our lifeguards are great!” Maryann Novak, via Facebook