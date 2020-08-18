“Hopefully Biden introduces some loan forgiveness, especially for teachers.”
Robert Christopher
“I want my car and house and boat loans forgiven.”
Harry J. Prior
via Facebook
‘What no student loan payments
until 2021 means for you’
“So now an image of the president of the U.S. is illegal and offensive? What next? U.S. flag?”
Paul K. Olendzki
via Facebook
‘5 of 6 charges dropped against Stockton student using Trump background online’
“A little creepy. But to each their own.”
Nicole Fitzpatrick
via Facebook
‘Widower installs wax statue of late wife in dream home she never got to see’
“I’d say the statement saying ‘maybe it was inevitable there would be additional aid’ was far more accurate than Van Drew saying he had a phone meeting.”
William Reinart
via PressofAC.com
Press view — ‘US comes through for S.J. hospitals in 2nd round of COVID funding’
“A dead person cannot request a ballot. That’s the difference.”
Nancy Miller LaForge
via Facebook
‘Some S.J. municipalities oppose
full vote by mail for Nov. election’
“Tide brings it and takes it on its way out.”
Ryan Loughney
via Facebook
‘Local man gets sea lice rash
after larvae found in local waters’
“Very reasonable request.”
Marcia Genova
via PressofAC.com
‘Gov. Murphy silent on casino union demand for guests’ temperature taking’
“Such a fine young man. He is the best.”
Claire Edwards Marks
via Facebook
‘Daily Mike Trout report: Stays red-hot with HRs No. 6 and 7’
“I can’t even comprehend how anyone can hurt a homeless person.”
Dulcigelis Peguero
via Facebook
‘Homeless man found killed
in EHT cemetery’
