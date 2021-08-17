 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital Voices, Aug. 17, 2021
0 comments

Digital Voices, Aug. 17, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“Who is going to pay owners of the property Gov. Murphy has confiscated, requiring them to house people for free?”

Scott McKnight

via PressofAC.com

‘Gov. Murphy's outburst sign of rising anger over pandemic divide’

“Sometimes our heroes disappoint us, but that does not reduce the value of the art they have created.”

Nick Palermo

via PressofAC.com

‘Reject Eric Clapton’s vaccine views and his music,’ by Virginia Heffernan

“My grandmother had the same string machine in her Beach Haven Bakery.”

Gloria Faust

via Facebook

‘Built in the 1930s, machine at Ocean City bakery is repaired and back in action’

“Don’t like it, choose another airline. Pretty simple.”

Ryan Gallagher

via Facebook

‘3 major US airlines won't mandate vaccinations for workers’

“Unless it’s an N95, he’s right.”

Steve Junior

via Facebook

‘YouTube suspends Rand Paul for saying masks are ineffective against COVID-19’

“This is a financial disaster for the taxpayers.”

Paul Brockman

via Facebook

‘Senate OKs Dems' $3.5 trillion Biden budget framework’

“Fearmongers! Stop stressing the cases. Viruses are contagious. Vaccinate the vulnerable and all that want it.”

Tom Hoskins

“Teens are not at risk. My teen got it and she had little to no symptoms.”

Sandra Strayline Gottenberg

via Facebook

‘COVID-19 cases from Teen Nights rise to 29’

“Develop that area into waterfront residential to increase retables.”

Paul Johnston

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City receives bid to use Bader Field for truck driving school’

“I don't remember this when I was growing up. Geez I wonder what happened to society.”

Jax Salvatore

via Facebook

‘Sea Isle City takes on crowds of summer youth’

“Very happy to see the love and upkeep put in to this beautiful structure. My family, the James Knowles family, started attending the church when it first opened.”

Lisa Knowles Maciag

via PressofAC.com

‘18th century Estell Manor church all that remains of Tuckahoe River village’

“The amount of power and cash flowing around due to COVID is quite extreme. Shady and powerful people are definitely taking full advantage of the situation.”

Brian Davies

via Facebook

‘Will we need vaccine passports to do fun things?’

“Serves little purpose now except to draw attention to politics and athletes for sponsorships and promos.”

James D'agostino

via Facebook

‘Tokyo Games are least-watched Olympics ever for NBC’

“Open borders to all kinds of hell thanks to the Biden administration.”

Thomas Anthony

via Facebook

‘US probes rare tropical disease melioidosis after 2 deaths’

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News