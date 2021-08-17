Digital Voices, Aug. 17, 2021

“Who is going to pay owners of the property Gov. Murphy has confiscated, requiring them to house people for free?”
Scott McKnight
‘Gov. Murphy's outburst sign of rising anger over pandemic divide’
“Sometimes our heroes disappoint us, but that does not reduce the value of the art they have created.”
Nick Palermo
‘Reject Eric Clapton’s vaccine views and his music,’ by Virginia Heffernan
“My grandmother had the same string machine in her Beach Haven Bakery.”
Gloria Faust
via Facebook
‘Built in the 1930s, machine at Ocean City bakery is repaired and back in action’
“Don’t like it, choose another airline. Pretty simple.”
Ryan Gallagher
via Facebook
‘3 major US airlines won't mandate vaccinations for workers’
“Unless it’s an N95, he’s right.”
Steve Junior
via Facebook
‘YouTube suspends Rand Paul for saying masks are ineffective against COVID-19’
“This is a financial disaster for the taxpayers.”
Paul Brockman
via Facebook
‘Senate OKs Dems' $3.5 trillion Biden budget framework’
“Fearmongers! Stop stressing the cases. Viruses are contagious. Vaccinate the vulnerable and all that want it.”
Tom Hoskins
“Teens are not at risk. My teen got it and she had little to no symptoms.”
Sandra Strayline Gottenberg
via Facebook
‘COVID-19 cases from Teen Nights rise to 29’
“Develop that area into waterfront residential to increase retables.”
Paul Johnston
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City receives bid to use Bader Field for truck driving school’
“I don't remember this when I was growing up. Geez I wonder what happened to society.”
Jax Salvatore
via Facebook
‘Sea Isle City takes on crowds of summer youth’
“Very happy to see the love and upkeep put in to this beautiful structure. My family, the James Knowles family, started attending the church when it first opened.”
Lisa Knowles Maciag
‘18th century Estell Manor church all that remains of Tuckahoe River village’
“The amount of power and cash flowing around due to COVID is quite extreme. Shady and powerful people are definitely taking full advantage of the situation.”
Brian Davies
via Facebook
‘Will we need vaccine passports to do fun things?’
“Serves little purpose now except to draw attention to politics and athletes for sponsorships and promos.”
James D'agostino
via Facebook
‘Tokyo Games are least-watched Olympics ever for NBC’
“Open borders to all kinds of hell thanks to the Biden administration.”
Thomas Anthony