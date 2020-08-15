“Great, can I eat inside a restaurant yet?”

Kimmie D’Angelo

via Facebook

‘Eight days without COVID death

in Atlantic County’

“This $10B borrowing was not because of COVID. It is the result of overspending and poor decisions from both parties for many, many years.”

Michael Costa

via PressofAC.com

‘NJ’s high court weighs law

authorizing $10B in debt’

“Uranus hates its name.”

Jimmy Miller

via Facebook

‘NASA drops “harmful” celestial nicknames such as Eskimo Nebula’

“Maybe they will be able to build it, since it was once there.”

Valerie Antoni

via Facebook

‘Referendum on Margate boardwalk

to be on November ballot’

“Best thing to do is test everyone prior to school opening.”

David Slavico

via Facebook

‘What is your school district’s

reopening plan?’

“Sign him now or lose him in November.”

Michael Jay Perry

via Facebook

‘J.T. Realmuto letting his performance make case for new Phillies contract’

“Should have kept Hunter on the injured list. Would be doing the fans a favor.”

James Logan

via PressofAC.com

‘Phillies doubleheader split

exposes bullpen’s weakness’

“He ran at police with a broken bottle, after already being tazed, and they shot him. I don’t see the problem.”

Francis S. Mikulak

via Facebook

‘Attorney general releases details

after police fatally shoot man in Ventnor’

“They have worked hard. Each day I see them coming off parkway heading somewhere to restore power.”

Barbie Somers

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City Electric nearly finished restoring power after tropical storm’

“Ventnor and Margate should be following suit.”

Scott Becker

via PressofAC.com

‘Some South Jersey municipalities opposing full vote by mail for Nov. election’

Tags

Load comments