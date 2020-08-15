“Great, can I eat inside a restaurant yet?”
Kimmie D’Angelo
via Facebook
‘Eight days without COVID death
in Atlantic County’
“This $10B borrowing was not because of COVID. It is the result of overspending and poor decisions from both parties for many, many years.”
Michael Costa
‘NJ’s high court weighs law
authorizing $10B in debt’
“Uranus hates its name.”
Jimmy Miller
via Facebook
‘NASA drops “harmful” celestial nicknames such as Eskimo Nebula’
“Maybe they will be able to build it, since it was once there.”
Valerie Antoni
via Facebook
‘Referendum on Margate boardwalk
to be on November ballot’
“Best thing to do is test everyone prior to school opening.”
David Slavico
via Facebook
‘What is your school district’s
reopening plan?’
“Sign him now or lose him in November.”
Michael Jay Perry
via Facebook
‘J.T. Realmuto letting his performance make case for new Phillies contract’
“Should have kept Hunter on the injured list. Would be doing the fans a favor.”
James Logan
‘Phillies doubleheader split
exposes bullpen’s weakness’
“He ran at police with a broken bottle, after already being tazed, and they shot him. I don’t see the problem.”
Francis S. Mikulak
via Facebook
‘Attorney general releases details
after police fatally shoot man in Ventnor’
“They have worked hard. Each day I see them coming off parkway heading somewhere to restore power.”
Barbie Somers
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City Electric nearly finished restoring power after tropical storm’
“Ventnor and Margate should be following suit.”
Scott Becker
‘Some South Jersey municipalities opposing full vote by mail for Nov. election’
