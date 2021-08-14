 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Aug. 14, 2021
“It seems that innate fears and labor union wants are trumping medicine and true scientific facts.”

Allyson Kaiser

via PressofAC.com

‘K-12 students, school staff must wear masks at start of school year’

“Kevin, this is what we saw during our A.C. escapade.”

Sallahoose Dunnen

via Facebook

‘Big developments coming to Orange Loop in Atlantic City’

“America has a faulty system in place. Other countries are electronic and we have just a flimsy card.”

Neen Mommie Lumie

via Facebook

‘Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards worry college officials’

“The mayor did not, and does not, respond to any phone calls or email.”

Becky Reeves

via PressofAC.com

‘Buena ignores public, terminates volunteer fire company anyway’

“We are nowhere near national heat records.”

Kenneth Jones

via Facebook

‘Earth's warming likely to pass limit set by leaders, report finds’

“Gee, I’m retired and don’t contribute much toward the development of the bicycle paths. Does that mean I shouldn’t be permitted to walk or roller blade on them?”

Ettore Cattaneo

via PressofAC.com

Letter: ‘Get bicyclists out of the way of drivers’

“Holy crap.”

Tara Garry

via Facebook

‘Some praise, some doubts as Facebook rolls out a prayer tool’

“Return some of these civil penalties and things might get back to normal.”

John Andrus

via PressofAC.com

Press editorial: ‘Youth disruptions fueled by pandemic, NJ blocking enforcement’

“Another great outing by Wheeler, and on such an amazing day retiring Roy's number!”

Brian T. Stiteler

via Facebook

‘Phillies retire Roy Halladay's number’

“Never stopped, and am vaccinated.”

Jill Madden

via Facebook

‘Have you started wearing a facemask again?’

“There goes the 99 cents aisle.”

Dan Bruning

via Facebook

‘Target will cover associates degree tuition for its workers’

“And guess who is going to pay for this. Stop, enough.”

Patricia Ortlip

via Facebook

‘Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget blueprint for social, climate efforts’

“I saw them painting at the Absecon Light House and they were doing a beautiful job.”

Val Obrien

via Facebook

‘Leaders in Training help paint murals around Atlantic City’

