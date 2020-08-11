“I think it crossed the parkway. I saw trees snapped and the bark ripped off around mile marker 23.”

Jerry Listes

via Facebook

Watch — ‘Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias tears through Marmora’

“Politicians denying that the threat of fraud and corruption in mail-in voting even exists should make people question their integrity.”

Francis S. Mikulak

via Facebook

‘Democrat leader demands GOP resignation over vote-by-mail comments’

“The reason the shore towns flood is due to over building and concreting every inch up to the beach.”

Audrey Palumbo

via PressofAC.com

Letter — ‘Fitzpatrick led on climate’

“I use a package of baby wipes and add alcohol.”

Linda Leuci Vanderhoff

via Facebook

‘Clorox wipes shortage is expected

to last into 2021’

“I don’t understand why it has to be a woman and also a woman of color. Why not pick the best person for the job?”

Maryann Balla

via Facebook

‘Smile more? Some critics see sexism

in debate over Biden VP’

“This time the VP has very good odds of becoming president. The real race is between Biden’s VP pick and Trump.”

Dave Blatt

via PressofAC.com

Marie Fischer: ‘Voters can’t ignore

mental acuity of presidential candidates’

“2020 ... when you’re ‘sick’ but not actually sick.”

Justin Pauls

via Facebook

‘Pederson’s positive COVID test

proof that the NFL and MLB must isolate’

“If they can put 6 foot markers to stand in a grocery checkout line, they can do it in a voting setting.”

Nancy Lynne Adler

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County freeholders to vote on opposing all-vote-by-mail election in fall’

“Let me guess, he’s putting more states on the quarantine list.”

Amy Hardy

via Facebook

‘COVID-19 Update — Gov. Murphy to hold briefing’

