“I think it crossed the parkway. I saw trees snapped and the bark ripped off around mile marker 23.”
Jerry Listes
via Facebook
Watch — ‘Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias tears through Marmora’
“Politicians denying that the threat of fraud and corruption in mail-in voting even exists should make people question their integrity.”
Francis S. Mikulak
via Facebook
‘Democrat leader demands GOP resignation over vote-by-mail comments’
“The reason the shore towns flood is due to over building and concreting every inch up to the beach.”
Audrey Palumbo
via PressofAC.com
Letter — ‘Fitzpatrick led on climate’
“I use a package of baby wipes and add alcohol.”
Linda Leuci Vanderhoff
via Facebook
‘Clorox wipes shortage is expected
to last into 2021’
“I don’t understand why it has to be a woman and also a woman of color. Why not pick the best person for the job?”
Maryann Balla
via Facebook
‘Smile more? Some critics see sexism
in debate over Biden VP’
“This time the VP has very good odds of becoming president. The real race is between Biden’s VP pick and Trump.”
Dave Blatt
via PressofAC.com
Marie Fischer: ‘Voters can’t ignore
mental acuity of presidential candidates’
“2020 ... when you’re ‘sick’ but not actually sick.”
Justin Pauls
via Facebook
‘Pederson’s positive COVID test
proof that the NFL and MLB must isolate’
“If they can put 6 foot markers to stand in a grocery checkout line, they can do it in a voting setting.”
Nancy Lynne Adler
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County freeholders to vote on opposing all-vote-by-mail election in fall’
“Let me guess, he’s putting more states on the quarantine list.”
Amy Hardy
via Facebook
‘COVID-19 Update — Gov. Murphy to hold briefing’
