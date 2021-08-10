Digital Voices, Aug. 10, 2021

‘Around the Island Swim halted with no finishers after 10-plus hours’
‘Spirit Airlines continues cancellations, passengers in Atlantic City frustrated’
‘Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after sexual harassment investigation’
‘Biden to announce new eviction ban in places with high coronavirus spread’
‘Traffic advisories announced for Atlantic City Triathlon’
‘Pleasantville Council pays tribute to Tereasa Callaway, who died in a tragic accident’
‘Millville arson dog wins national award’
‘Video shows unruly man duct-taped to seat on flight to Miami’
‘Ocean, Bally’s plan to build beach bars, concert venues’
‘450,000 honeybees occupying the walls of a home for 35 years get relocated’
‘Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds’
“The race time, start location and direction could have been adjusted and organizers chose not to.” Tina Zappile, via PressofAC.com “I guess I will be driving to Florida if they cancel mine. Fingers crossed.” Maria Rose, via Facebook “No, no, no! Repeat the Al Franken mistake?” Mark Cappuccio, via Facebook “Then he better pay the landlords.” Bernedette Baroni Walser, via Facebook “Sure, some roads close for a
few hours and drivers need to plan ahead for detours. But these
events get people to come to
town, go out and spend money.”Isaac Brumer, via Facebook “This story is so sad. I’m glad her courage was acknowledged.” Catherine Van Duyne, via Facebook “This country really needs to stop maligning the breed that is pit bull.” Angele Statutti Pettinato, via PressofAC.com “He was probably thinking, well, Cuomo got away with it.” Richie Purzner, via Facebook “Is there room to build anything between the dunes and the Boardwalk?” David Stys, via Facebook “I would have learned to be a
bee keeper and put those suckers
to work making honey and wax.”Paul W. Gillespie, via Facebook “If he’s guilty of what he’s accused, he’s got to go.” Norman Unsworth, via Facebook