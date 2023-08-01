“This law puts all the onus on the driver. When you stop to allow the pedestrian to cross, the walker makes no effort to cross in a timely manner. Stupid law.”

Michele Ward

‘Shore towns focus on pedestrian safety, especially in summer’

“They are not coming for your gas stove. Don’t be ignorant. ‘Chicken little. The sky is falling.’ Grow up.”

Kathy Heaton

via Facebook

‘Clean energy push in New Jersey, elsewhere met with warnings the government is coming for your stove’

“I have a memory of looking up at the original arches along Cape May's boardwalk. These arches are not the same as the old wooden arches painted white.”

Kate Grace

‘Cape May hears plans for another phase for beachfront project’

“So how will the Republican Study Committee, that wants to cut $14 trillion over the next decade, view spending tens of millions of dollars on a desalination plant?”

Frank Robey

via Facebook

‘Cape May looks to federal dollars to build new desal plant’

“They used to be worth significantly more than face value on the secondary market, until the cache of chips was discovered (as noted in the article, when they were supposed to be destroyed).”

Tim Sullivan

‘Waiting to cash in those Playboy Casino chips? Well, it's too late now!’

“I was thinking about the girls in Atlantic City. It's not far from N.Y. Can it be possible the A.C. girls’ families will see justice?”

Liziekodaliz Rivera

via Facebook

‘Police examining possible ties between Gilgo Beach, West Atlantic City murders’

“Hopefully it gets rejected.”

Vincent Corabi

via Facebook

‘Garden State Outdoor gets another delay on oversize billboard application near homes’

“Oh my goodness. That poor family. That poor father having to witness that.”

Laura Ade

via Facebook

‘Family mourns 8-year-old Philly boy killed in Absecon crash’

“Spent many summers attending this event. Great time, great people.”

Kenneth Fairben

via Facebook

‘Ocean City wins Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic’

“The good ol’ days.”

Allie Giordano

via Facebook

‘Photo gallery looking back at the mob in Atlantic City’

“The judge has morals and wants to get to the bottom of all of Hunter’s criminal activities.”

Valeria Jean Marcus

via Facebook

‘Hunter Biden's plea deal on tax charges falls apart after judge expresses concern about terms’

“Sounds like the bison was the hero of the story.”

Blade Robert

via Facebook

‘Woman injured in head-on Yellowstone bison attack accepts boyfriend’s hospital proposal’

“I love that song more than I can express.”

Justin Skyler Daniels

via Facebook

‘Randy Meisner, Eagles co-founder and singer of “Take It To The Limit,’ dies at 77’

“I don't remember so many young athletes having cardiac problems in the past. I wonder what changed in the last few years?”

Renaldo Guzman

via Facebook

‘Bronny James, son of LeBron James, suffers cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice’

“That's how it works. I remember a rap record that was dead in the water until Tipper Gore made national news taking a stand against it. It then rose out of the depths of oblivion to go gold.”

Frederick Marcus

via Facebook

‘Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy’