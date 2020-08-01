“Young, fit lifeguards have the best chance for a quick cure. Will be back on the job soon.”
Tanya Martin
via Facebook
‘24 Long Beach Island lifeguards
test positive for virus’
“N.J. needs to fix its unemployment issues and stop expecting landlords to go without payment. They have bills too.”
Nicola Delorio
via Facebook
‘NJ eviction moratorium continues,
as COVID-19 crisis enters sixth month’
“Well done, Rowan! I admire your ethics.”
Joanne Zingaro
via Facebook
‘Rowan University lowers tuition cost
due to COVID-19’
“This is a good plan even if it will fail to relieve backed-up traffic on heavy summer travel days.”
Richard McDonald
via PressofAC.com
‘In Somers Point, one area’s parkway-traffic solution is another’s headache’
“Wouldn’t you have to open them first?”
Mike Grogan
via Facebook
‘Tips to avoid getting sick at the gym’
“Censorship in America should scare everyone.”
Vienna Kinsey Snyder
via Facebook
‘Facebook, Twitter and YouTube remove viral video making coronavirus claims’
“This must end before we find ourselves in a true depression of our own creation.”
Richard S. Zoppo
via PressofAC.com
‘Court rules New Jersey can
shut down gym that defied closure’
“If his royal highness will stop playing God and open restaurants, maybe there would be work for people.”
Jeannie Petrarca
via Facebook
‘What to do after your $600 weekly unemployment bonus expires’
“They never should have opened on Thanksgiving.”
Debbie Off
via Facebook
‘Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods join Walmart in closing on Thanksgiving’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.