Digital Voices, April 6, 2021

“I have seen the worst Atlantic City has to offer in those bathrooms!”
Matthew Reagan
via Facebook
‘Refurbished restrooms on Atlantic City Boardwalk designed for families’
“She needs acting lessons.”
Sharon Manfredo
via Facebook
‘CDC chief says she has feeling
“of impending doom”’
“Freeing the Ever Given the result of nature’s high tides, tug vessels, technology and the persistent determination of skilled maritime personnel.”
Angele Statuti Pettinato
via PressofAC.com
‘Giant container ship that blocked
Suez Canal is finally free’
“If they are willing to put their lives on the line for this country and our freedoms, then I say good.”
Craver E. Lee
via Facebook
‘Pentagon to reverse Trump’s
transgender policy in US military’
“Anyone with common sense understands increasing the corporate income tax means the consumers will pay for it.”
Dominic Giovanetti
via Facebook
‘A closer look at Biden’s
$2T infrastructure and tax proposal’
“It’s a better name than they have. Now it’s an investigation.”
Joe Montoro
via Facebook
‘Volkswagen hoodwinks reporters
with “Voltswagen” name’
“Can the casinos stop with the pointless temperature check soon?”
Dominic Rufolo
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City casinos look to vaccinate
all workers by Memorial Day’
“Fantastic book, fantastic read and fantastic support for Cold War veterans.”
Robert Haller
via PressofAC.com
‘Veteran who served during Cold War writes books about his military service’
“Wow, great deal. Now if you could only get vaccinated.”