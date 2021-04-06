 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, April 6, 2021
Digital Voices, April 6, 2021

“I have seen the worst Atlantic City has to offer in those bathrooms!”

Matthew Reagan

via Facebook

‘Refurbished restrooms on Atlantic City Boardwalk designed for families’

“She needs acting lessons.”

Sharon Manfredo

via Facebook

‘CDC chief says she has feeling

“of impending doom”’

“Freeing the Ever Given the result of nature’s high tides, tug vessels, technology and the persistent determination of skilled maritime personnel.”

Angele Statuti Pettinato

via PressofAC.com

‘Giant container ship that blocked

Suez Canal is finally free’

“If they are willing to put their lives on the line for this country and our freedoms, then I say good.”

Craver E. Lee

via Facebook

‘Pentagon to reverse Trump’s

transgender policy in US military’

“Anyone with common sense understands increasing the corporate income tax means the consumers will pay for it.”

Dominic Giovanetti

via Facebook

‘A closer look at Biden’s

$2T infrastructure and tax proposal’

“It’s a better name than they have. Now it’s an investigation.”

Joe Montoro

via Facebook

‘Volkswagen hoodwinks reporters

with “Voltswagen” name’

“Can the casinos stop with the pointless temperature check soon?”

Dominic Rufolo

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City casinos look to vaccinate

all workers by Memorial Day’

“Fantastic book, fantastic read and fantastic support for Cold War veterans.”

Robert Haller

via PressofAC.com

‘Veteran who served during Cold War writes books about his military service’

“Wow, great deal. Now if you could only get vaccinated.”

Bryan Donahue

via Facebook

‘Staples, Office Depot will laminate COVID-19 vaccine card for free’

“Forget law school, kids, the future is robot repair and maintenance.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘Boston Dynamics robot can move 800 boxes an hour’

