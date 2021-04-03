 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, April 3, 2021
0 comments

“Captain UP sales must have needed a boost.”

Kathleen Kasey

via Facebook

“‘Captain Underpants’ book

pulled for “passive racism”’

“Gov. Murphy should have them put the wind turbines 50 miles off the coast. Save the Ocean City views!”

Joe Chimino

via PressofAC.com

‘Foes of NJ offshore wind project worry turbines will affect views, fishing, tourism’

“They told us in the 1980s that Atlantic City would be under water by 2000.”

Jim Proctor

via Facebook

‘By the end of the century,

summer weather could last half a year’

“Stop whining and enjoy the benefits taxes pay for. Also get ready to pay more, very few things get cheaper.”

Gerard Lee

via PressofAC.com

Michael R. Strain – ‘Would Biden’s tax hike really spare the middle class? Nope’

“They’re only closed in person for 2 weeks, which basically would have been spring break anyway.”

Gertrude Williams

via Facebook

‘COVID spike closes Buena Regional High to in-person learning’

“This would do great things for Cape May County’s finances and tourism.”

Spencer Belz

via Facebook

‘Expansion proposed for as-yet unbuilt cannabis facility in Middle’

“Pay the man, Egg Harbor Township. He doesn’t work for free.”

John Travis

via Facebook

‘Cape towing company owner refuses to let Egg Harbor Township payment slide’

“This is why the city of Atlantic City will never prosper. Very disheartening.”

Nancy Van Riper

via PressofAC.com

‘Black Lives Matter road mural a hazard, city to spend $36,000 to redo it’

“Wildwood has more to worry about than cannabis shops.”

Ron Haines

via Facebook

‘Wildwood hedges on cannabis shop ban’

“Drove to Cumberland Mall yesterday. I was shocked to see so many stores open and the mall had a lot of foot traffic.”

Kim Drinks

via Facebook

‘Confidence in the future of the Hamilton Mall mixed’

