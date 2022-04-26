Digital Voices, April 26, 2022

for travelers’“The GOP again making a mountain out of a mole hill.” Karl Frank “Will be out in less than 5 years to distribute again.” Evan Williams “Everything is bigger in Texas.” Ken Klotz “Video shows him trying to run, resist and gain control of cop’s weapon.” Tom Brady “Just wait for it to happen, don’t celebrate yet!” Chito Villas via Facebook ‘Sixers clobber Raptors again for

2-0 series lead’