Digital Voices, April 2, 2022

“If Stockton wants to do a program in A.C., then the city should do what it takes to make it happen.”

Isaac Brumer

‘Stockton booting from boathouse prompts Polistina school takeover bill’

“The editorial mentions the impending closure of the landfill. The transfer station project would address 100,000 tons of that problem.”

Larry Watts

Press editorial: ‘After chaotic year of intergovernmental fighting, Pleasantville waste transfer station even less likely’

“What happens when those unrealized gains go down in a future year? There is a reason only realized gains are currently taxed.”

Harvey Cocozza

‘How would the billionaire income tax work?’

“Black Americans are not the only people who suffer from this.”

Christine Helmbold

‘What is alopecia? It's no laughing matter for millions of Black American women’

“That's going to be a nightmare for grocery deliveries.”

Lor Packer

‘Get ready, New Jersey — plastic bag ban coming soon to a store near you’

“A voucher program will solve this problem, but the teacher's union will fight any parent, Democrat or Republican who tries to implement this.”

Bob Protesto

‘Atlantic County activists march against school segregation outside Democratic Convention’

“It’s part of the attractions at Cape May Point. Keep it.”

Harry Hoppe

‘State seeks to evict fishermen’s club at Sunset Beach in Lower Township’

“If the victim didn't press charges, the state would. Unless it was all staged.”

Eddy Nelson Jr.

‘Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him on Oscars stage’

“I hate cigarettes but this won’t stop people from doing what they want.”

Tamika M. Murray

‘Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores’

“Looked pretty rehearsed to me.”

Steve Dunn

‘Will Smith and Chris Rock have a history that predates the Oscars slap’

“Oh Lord! It looks like we’re going to need an annual booster for rest of our lives.”

Valeria Marcus

‘FDA OKs a 4th dose of Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccine for 50 and up’