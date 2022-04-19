Digital Voices, April 19, 2022

‘Most NJ residents would pump their own gas if full service remains available’

‘Integration activists speak at Greater Egg school board meeting’

‘COVID’s cruel US toll likely to surpass 1 million deaths soon’

‘US inflation up 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981’

‘NJ reports nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths’

‘Atlantic City casino workers feel smoking ban is in reach’

‘Unlikely that mask requirements return to New Jersey, Murphy says’

‘Adult-community residents in Egg Harbor Township frustrated by student parking’

‘Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease’

‘Website names South Jersey sub shops on list of nation’s best’

“As someone who didn’t grow up in N.J., I can’t believe that pumping your own gas seems to scare some people to death.” Con Kimura, via Facebook “The state down to Pleasantville knows what’s wrong with Pleasantville but, no one cares. That is the bottom line.” Hilary Duffy, via PressofAC.com “If you’re including deaths by other causes but they were also Covid positive, that is not the same.” Mario Suarez, via Facebook “Print too much money and inflation happens. Biden and Trump loved to spend. Same dumb protectionist policies too.” John Clark, via Facebook “Give it a break, God does not want us to walk in fear.” Ryan Gibbons, via Facebook “Smoking and gambling go hand-in-hand.” Brian Sherman, via Facebook “I’m a smoker, and I gamble, but even I choke on all that indoor smoke. I don’t mind at all stepping outside.” Kim Habermaher, via Facebook “Surprised he said this. This tells me he may be running for a higher office.” Ben James, via Facebook “I remember a few years ago, the same residents were complaining about hearing the high school band making noise.” Cathy Adkins, via PressofAC.com “Our country is printing money like it has no value. This is going to take 15 years to fix.” Andrew Dodimead, via Facebook “And what do they have in common? It’s the rolls.” Sandi Smith, via Facebook