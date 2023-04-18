“Why the anger over this family and their adorable little backyard paradise. Maybe the neighbors could reach an understanding and stop wasting time arguing.”

Elizabeth Persiano

“Or he could just apply for a variance. There is relief to be had here.”

Janis Hetrick

“I live on .75 acres and have ducks, and my neighbor has chickens. Guess what, no one cares. Mind your own business. To each their own.”

Carly Adams

‘Pigs, chickens set off neighborhood feud in Egg Harbor Township’

“They keep making it more convenient for people to drive with alcohol and marijuana in their system.”

Karen R. Miller

via Facebook

‘Cannabis consumption lounges on the way to Atlantic City’

“The right thing is to release the breeders. They also are not as tasty as the smaller ones.”

Bruce Stewart

via Facebook

‘Millville man catches 55-inch striper on Delaware Bay: Shep on Fishing’

“But it's not completed because they ran out of wood.”

Chris Corona Moses

via Facebook

‘Wildwood Boardwalk reopens’

“I was working on the foundation when I first heard that JFK was killed. Yes I'm that old.”

Daniel Volpe

via Facebook

‘Mays Landing Country Club sold, tax records say’

“Appears multiple smaller stations would be a decent plan to try.”

Alex Rodriguez

via Facebook

‘Police substation planned for Boardwalk Hall’

“Suspend the driver's license of this ‘teen’ indefinitely.”

Jane Brown

via Facebook

‘Teen driver hit parked cars while trying to flee traffic stop, Bridgeton police say’

“I bet he killed the first guy too.”

Philip Nanos

via Facebook

‘Texas man declared innocent in 2010 slaying now arrested in another murder’

“When traveling any distance, this wouldn’t work. If you are trying to make good time, you don’t have time to sit and wait for a long period for a charge.”

Kathy Heaton

via Facebook

‘Less than half of all Americans say their next vehicle will be an EV’

“I always thought it was going from America to England... guess I should have paid a bit more attention to the movie.”

Matt Llama Evans

via Facebook

‘Today in history, April 10, 1912: The British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England’

“Nope, it takes away from the personality of the place.”

Brad Hanson

via Facebook

‘Would you patronize a restaurant with robot servers?’