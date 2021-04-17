Digital Voices, April 17, 2021

“We are talking about a max of 128 parents per session. How can they not accommodate them?”
Chris Eaton
via Facebook
‘No fans permitted at this weekend’s state wrestling regionals’
“He took his gloves off?! He didn’t read the bank robber’s manual at all, did he?”
Jeanine Salvia Recupero
via Facebook
‘Somers Point bank robber escaped
on foot wearing flip flops’
“Nobody who’s ever lived in Atlantic City should be shocked by this story whatsoever.”
Anthony Munafo
2 boys charged in connection
with A.C. Boardwalk store owner’s death’
“Kids of all ages need to know that society will no longer accept their behavior as simply growing up pains.”
James Aumack
‘City officials to discuss Boardwalk safety at special meeting’
“I had to get more shots before I could go to college.”
Josh Raphael
via Facebook
‘Rowan and Stockton will not require students to have the COVID-19 vaccine’
“I hope they aren’t paying these people. They are closed more than open.”
Kimberly O’Neill
via Facebook
‘Manahawkin MVC closed
for positive COVID-19 case’
“A lot of the new hires leave the force in a year or two because they can’t get 40 hours a week, so they leave.”
Nathan Evans
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City Police Department welcomes 15 Class II officers’
“It’s wrong to deface personal property. Whether you are a Democrat or Republican.”
Sue Lawrik
via Facebook
‘Middle Township resident apologizes
for tearing down Trump sign’
“Nonprofits should not get a dime of tax funds.”
Daniel Orbanus
via Facebook
‘Murphy signs COVID-19 relief bill for businesses and nonprofits’
“How will this program affect those of us already cognizant of our energy usage?”
Ronald Favretto
‘South Jersey Gas receives approval for $133M program’