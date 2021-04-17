 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, April 17, 2021
Digital Voices, April 17, 2021

“We are talking about a max of 128 parents per session. How can they not accommodate them?”

Chris Eaton

via Facebook

‘No fans permitted at this weekend’s state wrestling regionals’

“He took his gloves off?! He didn’t read the bank robber’s manual at all, did he?”

Jeanine Salvia Recupero

via Facebook

‘Somers Point bank robber escaped

on foot wearing flip flops’

“Nobody who’s ever lived in Atlantic City should be shocked by this story whatsoever.”

Anthony Munafo

via PressofAC.com

2 boys charged in connection

with A.C. Boardwalk store owner’s death’

“Kids of all ages need to know that society will no longer accept their behavior as simply growing up pains.”

James Aumack

via PressofAC.com

‘City officials to discuss Boardwalk safety at special meeting’

“I had to get more shots before I could go to college.”

Josh Raphael

via Facebook

‘Rowan and Stockton will not require students to have the COVID-19 vaccine’

“I hope they aren’t paying these people. They are closed more than open.”

Kimberly O’Neill

via Facebook

‘Manahawkin MVC closed

for positive COVID-19 case’

“A lot of the new hires leave the force in a year or two because they can’t get 40 hours a week, so they leave.”

Nathan Evans

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City Police Department welcomes 15 Class II officers’

“It’s wrong to deface personal property. Whether you are a Democrat or Republican.”

Sue Lawrik

via Facebook

‘Middle Township resident apologizes

for tearing down Trump sign’

“Nonprofits should not get a dime of tax funds.”

Daniel Orbanus

via Facebook

‘Murphy signs COVID-19 relief bill for businesses and nonprofits’

“How will this program affect those of us already cognizant of our energy usage?”

Ronald Favretto

via PressofAC.com

‘South Jersey Gas receives approval for $133M program’

