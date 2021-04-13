Digital Voices, April 13, 2021

“Even if the pandemic was created intentionally, how does that change anything? It’s still real.”

Ted Kingston

via Facebook

‘Why COVID-19 conspiracy theories persist, and how to prevent them’

“Not one word was true. No interviews of the Democrats who made these decisions.”

Anthony Mazzone

via Facebook

‘“60 Minutes” faces backlash

for story on Florida vaccine rollout’

“I think these people owe everyone else who was delayed from taking off on time an apology.”

Donna Fortis

via Facebook

‘Toms River family demanding apology from Spirit after mask incident’

“Being a doorman doesn’t mean you’re a security guard.”

William John

via Facebook

‘2 NYC doormen fired for failing

to intervene in anti-Asian attack’