 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital Voices, April 13, 2021
0 comments

Digital Voices, April 13, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“Even if the pandemic was created intentionally, how does that change anything? It’s still real.”

Ted Kingston

via Facebook

‘Why COVID-19 conspiracy theories persist, and how to prevent them’

“Not one word was true. No interviews of the Democrats who made these decisions.”

Anthony Mazzone

via Facebook

‘“60 Minutes” faces backlash

for story on Florida vaccine rollout’

“I think these people owe everyone else who was delayed from taking off on time an apology.”

Donna Fortis

via Facebook

‘Toms River family demanding apology from Spirit after mask incident’

“Being a doorman doesn’t mean you’re a security guard.”

William John

via Facebook

‘2 NYC doormen fired for failing

to intervene in anti-Asian attack’

“This is the most common-sense article I have read. Finally, someone agrees with me.”

Barbara Harshbarger

via PressofAC.com

‘How to talk to believers

of COVID-19 conspiracy theories’

“More and more people have stopped watching any award shows due to Hollywood’s involvement in politics.”

Michael Cialini

via Facebook

‘Will the Oscars be a who cares moment as ratings dive?’

“The sworn enemies joining forces is not a new concept.”

Robert Rosetta

via Facebook

‘“Review: Godzilla vs. Kong” makes you want to go to a theater’

“It was actually really good. Might have to see it again in IMAX.”

Matthew Murray

via Facebook

‘Film lovers return to South Jersey

movie theaters to see “Godzilla vs. Kong”’

“Dark chocolate coconut eggs.”

Linda Santopietro Clark

via Facebook

‘What is your favorite Easter candy?’

“Motor City is a strong performer in Detroit. They should be a good partner to Ocean.”

Tim Sullivan

via PressofAC.com

‘Detroit’s Ilitch family buying half of Ocean Casino Resort’

“Not a very bright merchant.”

Carole Jacobsen Dowd

via Facebook

‘Boardwalk merchant charged after falsely reporting robbery, police say’

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News