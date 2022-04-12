Digital Voices, April 12, 2022

‘JetBlue makes offer for Spirit Airlines, could spark bid war’
‘Gas prices drop amid demand dip, petroleum reserve release’
‘Lower Township police officers agree to quit force following bicycle thefts’
‘What’s America’s deal with lamb?’
‘White House to extend student loan pause through August’
‘The plan for an ‘Ocean City Winery’ hit a major snag in front of the county farm board’
‘West set to toughen sanctions on Russia; Ukraine urges more’
‘What is your favorite Bruce Willis film?’
‘2022’s Gerber baby search underway, seeks child with irresistible giggle’
‘Manco & Manco opens a location at Citizens Bank Park’
‘US charges Russian oligarch, dismantles cybercrime operation’
People are also reading…
“Air Tran provided service at ACY. They were purchased by Southwest. After the purchase, they pulled out of ACY.” Joseph Peter Klapatch, via Facebook “Does a 3 cent drop in gas prices really deserve a big headline?” John Doherty, via PressofAC.com “Someone give them a ride to the unemployment office.” Ruby Ednock, via Facebook “Cannot tell you how many Sunday dinners were leg of lamb, mint jelly, buttered lima beans, baked potatoes.
A favorite!” Patricia Ortlip, via Facebook “Nursing school was a joke during the pandemic. I feel like I should get a refund.” Mary Katherine, via Facebook “Wait, did I read correctly that one of the members on the board is a winery owner himself?” Brian Ortutay, via Facebook “More sanctions? Are they really doing anything? Maybe they should try a different avenue.” Cathy Adkins, via PressofAC.com “‘Once Upon A Time In Venice.’ Not one of his popular ones, but my favorite.” Ben James, via Facebook “AnnMarie — the smile, the giggles and the curls … AJ.” Jacqueline Truland, via Facebook “How much is the tax on a slice? I would rather not pay it.” John McHugh, via Facebook “We just released the top Russian hacker, deemed significant threat, with no explanation and getting nothing in return.” Robert Norton, via Facebook