with me.” CJ Mays, via Facebook “If I lived in Cape May, I would walk the Washington Street Mall every day, stop for a cup of coffee and sit on a bench and take it all in.” Eileen Burgos, via Facebook “Another Van Drew photo op. Is he ever going to tackle a real problem in Washington?” James Boyd, via PressofAC.com “I am glad to see Atlantic County prosecutor is not following in footsteps of Soros backed prosecutors.” Tom Hoskins, via Facebook “It’s about time. This part of town needs to be built up by CRDA like the tourists area.” Valeria Jean Marcus, via Facebook “This whale problem is happening around the world. In Maine, it’s the lobster boats. In California, it’s the fishing boats. In Australia is Chinese fishing factory boats.” Steve Wynne, via Facebook “My favorite store when I lived in N.J. Please come to Myrtle Beach, S.C. We need you desperately.” Barbara Hoover Grenfell, via Facebook “If they were men, it wouldn’t even have been a blip on the map.” Sue Kraemer, via Facebook “Now that humans ground down her teeth, she will need to be fed for life.” Christopher Cox, via Facebook “All these proposed gun laws do is make law abiding gun owners into criminals. We have a mental health problem, not a gun problem.” Robert Poserina, via PressofAC.com “I find it funny they claim Georgia is Middle Eastern. It isn’t Middle Eastern at all — it is European/Asian. Although they relate more to Europe and want to join NATO and the EU.” Robert Rosetta, via Facebook “It’s gonna be a lot more than hush money, just wait and see.” Joshua Neider, via Facebook “Yes, I would never take a vacation in a Democratic state like Calif.” Ben James, via Facebook