 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital Voices, April 10, 2021
0 comments

Digital Voices, April 10, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“You want supermarkets and a wide variety of stores in Atlantic City? Then fix the crime problem.”

Jeff Behm

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City supermarket remains

in predevelopment stage’

“The Boardwalk doesn’t need protection, the youth need direction.”

Atiyah Raheem

via Facebook

‘Photos of Boardwalk protest

in Atlantic City’

“There is no reason to threaten anyone unless they are literally threatening your life. You can’t just threaten people because you’re pissed off.”

Maryann Farrell

via PressofAC.com

‘Van Drew says family got death, sexual assault threats from Ocean City man’

“The award he loves the most is being Most Valuable Son, Brother, Husband and now Father.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘Mike Trout hits first HR of year

to help Angels beat Astros’

“Surviving the pandemic and expanding during one is truly remarkable.”

Joy Dingler

via Facebook

‘Burger haven Tony Beef

opens second location in Somers Point’

“They had a course in the Showboat besides the one outside the Boardwalk Hall.”

Frank Formica

via Facebook

‘Mini golf course proposed

for Atlantic City’

“Smoking pot is a waste of time. Intelligent people don’t use marijuana.”

Jethro Moss

via PressofAC.com

Press editorial: ‘Local officials

reducing harms from NJ marijuana push’

“He was charged, not convicted. He will have his day in court like everyone else.”

Roseanne Critchley

via PressofAC.com

‘Atlantic City police officer charged

with shoplifting in Egg Harbor Township.’

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News