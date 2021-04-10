Digital Voices, April 10, 2021

“You want supermarkets and a wide variety of stores in Atlantic City? Then fix the crime problem.”

Jeff Behm

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City supermarket remains

in predevelopment stage’

“The Boardwalk doesn’t need protection, the youth need direction.”

Atiyah Raheem

via Facebook

‘Photos of Boardwalk protest

in Atlantic City’

“There is no reason to threaten anyone unless they are literally threatening your life. You can’t just threaten people because you’re pissed off.”

Maryann Farrell

‘Van Drew says family got death, sexual assault threats from Ocean City man’

“The award he loves the most is being Most Valuable Son, Brother, Husband and now Father.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘Mike Trout hits first HR of year