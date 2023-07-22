Don’t ban e-bikes

that require pedaling

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Preventing injuries and deaths from e-bike crashes has been left to municipalities”:

The editorial raised the possibility of restricting or eliminating e-bikes on the boardwalk and other places. Hopefully the governing bodies will consider only banning the ones that have a throttle. Actually, scooters with a throttle should also be banned.

There are many older people like myself that ride Type 1 e-bikes that must be pedaled to engage the electric motor. They only assist and are not self-propelled, and they limit the speed you can go. No one wants a bike whizzing by at 30 mph. Also, a 12 mph speed limit should be enacted and enforced.

I personally would like to see a ban on all bikes at 10 a.m. rather than the current 12 p.m. time.

And just say no to e-bikes that can be operated with a throttle.

John Regina

Northfield

Already wrote my

real history memoir

Regarding the recent letter, “Memoirs are needed for accurate history”:

The letter writer suggested the elderly write their memoirs so as not to lose the real history of the nation. I did just that, a two year endeavor which covers my life from the Great Depression, through World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War (where I physically engaged socially with Russia's top spies to cultivate a back channel), all the way up to the 1990s, including my 36 year relationship with President George H.W. Bush.

The title of my memoir is, "Surviving Is Such a Joy!" soon to be available at major book outlets.

Tony De Angelis

Villas