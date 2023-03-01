War and destruction making a comeback

Eloquent and cautionary words were attributed to Pope Francis on Christmas 2022: “Indeed, we must acknowledge with sorrow that, even as the Prince of Peace is given to us, the icy winds of war continue to buffet humanity.” The reality of those words should make us shiver.

One can surmise that less than 1% of 8 billion humans lead all forces that partake in war and destruction. History exemplifies the desirable economics of leading and recruiting others to invade, conquer, pillage and then enslave. Today’s examples are Russia attempting to take back the former territories of the Stalin empire; China desiring to expand territorially into southern Asia and the South Pacific, completing what Mao did not finish; and Iran striving to impose its will on a changing Middle East. The lessons of suffering and chaos seem to have become hazy memories with the passing of generations. The time to spill fresh blood and inflict misery is emerging, seemingly, as if it has not been experienced before.

To me, it is interesting how the participants have changed sides since World War II, presently with Germany, Japan and Italy now Allies on the side of peace and nonviolent competition. During World War II they formed the autocratic Axis bent on war and violent competition. Time switches players, but the playbook remains the same.

The most recent four centuries have expanded social and economic advancement further than any other period in history. Decreased, but not absent, is the past success of indoctrinating whole populations and nations. Humans have evolved and information is enormously available such that our leaders must be cautious not to unduly alienate people. Still, entities remain bent on using violence, if needed, to impose their view of the nature of things and thoughts.

Democracy is a perilous endeavor. As Benjamin Franklin’s often quoted remark reminds us, “we have a republic, if you can keep it.” This implies that democracy is never a given and requires work and, sometimes, physical and emotional wounds to persevere.

Owen Sheekey

Millville