Ventnor shooting shows challenging need for nonlethal means to subdue

Just about every time a suspect or wanted criminal dies at the hands of law enforcers, many people wonder if they couldn’t or shouldn’t have used some other kind of force that wouldn’t have killed the person.
Everyone — police, suspects, the public — is better off when enforcement doesn’t result in a fatality, just defendants facing charges in court.
But although that’s simply said, making it happen is much more complicated and challenging than the general public realizes.
Comments to these pages and online often suggest shooting a suspect in the leg, or firing a warning shot first. Or police should simply wrestle the person to the ground if they’re only armed with a knife or weapon other than a gun. Or they should use a Taser to shock them into submission.
The shooting death in August of a distressed Pennsylvania man, 30-year-old Amir Johnson, at the edge of the marshes behind Ventnor prompted many such suggestions. The details of the case so far, including the release of police body camera video by the state Attorney General’s Office, provide a basis for thinking about what might be done differently in such situations.
For starters, subduing suspects can’t be based on the expectation that officers will heroically put themselves at increased lethal risk (as TV and movies repeatedly portray). Risk to law enforcers must be minimized, and not doing so is unprofessional and results in more harm and deaths all around.
Johnson came at police with a broken bottle, which he had used to cut himself. Engaging him closely and physically was out of the question.
The many who think police should shoot to merely wound should go to a gun range and try hitting a stationary target with a pistol. Then imagine shooting a moving target in a hurry, under the stress and adrenalin of a dangerous encounter. Shooting to wound is out of the question.
A Taser was tried on Johnson, but it malfunctioned. Even when they’re working properly, they often don’t subdue suspects.
Some suggested police could have backed off and left Johnson in the marsh. But the 911 call had reported him among the public, clearly posing a risk.
If he subsequently hurt someone, even himself out in the marsh, police would be criticized and possibly held accountable for not stopping it. That is their job.
The sense is widespread, however, that there must be a better way to handle situations in which someone distressed or mentally ill poses a danger.
Police dogs if available can be one option. Others are disabling pepper spray, beanbag guns or a restraining mesh blanket that can be thrown over a suspect.
In this year of greater scrutiny of killings by law enforcement, a concerted national effort is needed to determine the best practices for keeping police safe and minimizing the risk in getting uncooperative suspects not armed with guns under control. Let’s stock each police vehicle with the necessary tools and train every officer in how and when to use them. This can only benefit the officers, suspects who sometimes struggle to control their own actions, and the public that cares for everyone.
