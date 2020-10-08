Ventnor shooting shows challenging need for nonlethal means to subdue

Johnson came at police with a broken bottle, which he had used to cut himself. Engaging him closely and physically was out of the question.

The many who think police should shoot to merely wound should go to a gun range and try hitting a stationary target with a pistol. Then imagine shooting a moving target in a hurry, under the stress and adrenalin of a dangerous encounter. Shooting to wound is out of the question.

A Taser was tried on Johnson, but it malfunctioned. Even when they’re working properly, they often don’t subdue suspects.

Some suggested police could have backed off and left Johnson in the marsh. But the 911 call had reported him among the public, clearly posing a risk.

If he subsequently hurt someone, even himself out in the marsh, police would be criticized and possibly held accountable for not stopping it. That is their job.

The sense is widespread, however, that there must be a better way to handle situations in which someone distressed or mentally ill poses a danger.

Police dogs if available can be one option. Others are disabling pepper spray, beanbag guns or a restraining mesh blanket that can be thrown over a suspect.

In this year of greater scrutiny of killings by law enforcement, a concerted national effort is needed to determine the best practices for keeping police safe and minimizing the risk in getting uncooperative suspects not armed with guns under control. Let’s stock each police vehicle with the necessary tools and train every officer in how and when to use them. This can only benefit the officers, suspects who sometimes struggle to control their own actions, and the public that cares for everyone.