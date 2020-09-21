The post-Labor Day vibe at the shore has always been a relaxed one. It’s a time when locals could reclaim the parking spot in front of their home or stake out a spot on the beach with an unobstructed view of the beach and where the dolphins outnumbered humans.
Yes, summer in September has always been the time to relax, unwind and enjoy the last few fleeting weeks of warmth in peace.
This summer, the COVID-19 pandemic is changing that vibe a little.
You can see it all around you — in the checkout lines, or waiting for a table — there are more people sticking around. Ongoing concerns about returning to offices and cities have led some folks to opt for the shore life a little longer. Thanks to technology, the work that beckons can be done with a laptop and a cell phone.
And it’s OK. What’s happening is but the latest disruption in a year of changes. This subtle migration — and it is subtle when you look at the actual data available — represents an interesting, and likely temporary, shift in population.
Local schools and public officials are handling it in stride. In the schools, an increase in students seems easily managed. In Stone Harbor and Avalon, which share one school because they have so few year-round families, the 15 additional students enrolled there represent a nearly 9% increase, according to a recent report in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Ocean City has recorded 75 new enrollments, but in the context of the 1,300 students there, that’s only a 6% increase.
The impact on businesses is still being sussed out. In the case of shore real estate, it’s become a seller’s market. Margate real estate agents reported that housing inventory was seriously depleted from the typical 250 to 300 homes usually available this time of year, to just 65. A hot real estate market isn’t a bad thing. Well, maybe to those looking for deals, but in general what’s happening at the shore is a gentle but needed boost in the local economy.
These additions to the city are shopping in local stores, eating in neighborhood restaurants. Their home improvements will add to the tax rolls and keep local companies working. Their presence is extending what we’ve traditionally called the “shoulder season” at the shore.
Shifts in population have been happening since the pandemic struck. They reshape communities in ways big and small. But the changes in South Jersey’s neighborhoods have been minor and beneficial.
Which means we can still relax and enjoy what’s left of summer.
