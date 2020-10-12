So much taken from children, safe Halloween should be allowed

This is too bad for several reasons. One is that outdoor activities with modest precautions are about as safe as normal life can be during the pandemic. Another is that children already have paid a brutal cost to help protect the old and infirm who are a thousand times more at risk from COVID-19.

Much research has made this clear and now it is underscored by the Great Barrington Declaration that recommends focused protection from the novel coronavirus for those at high risk instead of harmful lockdown policies. Organized by infectious disease experts at Harvard, Stanford and Oxford universities, it has been signed by more than 6,200 medical and public health scientists and more than 12,800 medical practitioners so far.

The declaration says collateral damage from government lockdowns includes lower childhood vaccination rates and deteriorating mental health that will increase mortality for years to come. “Keeping students out of school is a grave injustice,” it says, and “keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed.”

COVID-19 is less dangerous for children than seasonal flu. The adjustments communities are making to their Halloween celebrations will protect them further and let them have a bit of healthful normalcy in their stressed lives.