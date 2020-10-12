So much taken from children, safe Halloween should be allowed

Many South Jersey communities are letting their families have traditional Halloween trick-or-treating with adjustments for the pandemic.
Last week Gov. Phil Muphy said “Halloween is on” as the state Department of Health released guidance to help ensure safe celebrations.
All activities should be outdoors, of course, where the risk of contagion is very small. The state encourages everyone to wear a mask, including those giving out candy and parents accompanying children. Costume masks don’t count and shouldn’t be worn over a cloth mask, so extra credit goes to those who can incorporate a COVID mask into their character. (Cowboy on the dusty trail?)
Treats should be spread out on a table where they’re easily and individually taken. No communal bowls or close handouts of candy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says even costume parades outdoors can be a moderate risk if people stay 6 feet or more apart.
Egg Harbor City is going ahead with its Halloween Parade under those guidelines. Other municipalities such as Ocean City and Sea Isle City, though, perhaps fearing larger crowds less able to stay socially distant, have canceled their parades.
At least a couple of municipalities have told their residents they don’t support any Halloween activities. They can’t ban trick-or-treating but are discouraging it and refusing to set hours for it.
This is too bad for several reasons. One is that outdoor activities with modest precautions are about as safe as normal life can be during the pandemic. Another is that children already have paid a brutal cost to help protect the old and infirm who are a thousand times more at risk from COVID-19.
Much research has made this clear and now it is underscored by the Great Barrington Declaration that recommends focused protection from the novel coronavirus for those at high risk instead of harmful lockdown policies. Organized by infectious disease experts at Harvard, Stanford and Oxford universities, it has been signed by more than 6,200 medical and public health scientists and more than 12,800 medical practitioners so far.
The declaration says collateral damage from government lockdowns includes lower childhood vaccination rates and deteriorating mental health that will increase mortality for years to come. “Keeping students out of school is a grave injustice,” it says, and “keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed.”
COVID-19 is less dangerous for children than seasonal flu. The adjustments communities are making to their Halloween celebrations will protect them further and let them have a bit of healthful normalcy in their stressed lives.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!