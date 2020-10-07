Reject redistricting delay to ensure all votes count next year

Politics as practiced in America is intensely focused on winning elections and holding office as long as possible, and with it the power, benefits and prestige of governing. That’s why politicians spend much of their time perpetually campaigning and fund-raising.
Some see this as an inevitable defect of democracy, but at least it has the advantage of keeping politicians in government aware of the changing preferences of voters.
Since winning elections is the highest value of political parties in a democracy, partisans on all sides believe achieving that end justifies almost any means. That sometimes tempts officeholders to change election rules to improve their chances of winning when they get full control of government.
Such is the case now with the Democrats in New Jersey. As soon as they had the governorship as well as the state Senate and Assembly, they started seeking changes to the election process to help ensure they’d keep control even if citizens started to withdraw their support.
Two years ago, the leaders of the Legislature tried to change the N.J. Constitution to redraw voting districts based on statewide votes (for president, governor, U.S. senators) rather than elections in the districts. That would have given more power to big, Democrat-dominated cities of North Jersey at the expense of the central and southern parts of the state.
The League of Women Voters called that “undemocratic.” The state chapter of the NAACP said it would “ensure the voting power of communities of color will be diluted for decades to come.” Even the Center for American Progress, a progressive national Democratic policy group, called it “a major step in the wrong direction … a process where politicians decide who they want to represent.”
Finally, Gov. Phil Murphy helped get his fellow leading Democrats to stand down, calling their effort something out of “the proverbial backrooms. It’s completely unacceptable.”
But they still couldn’t resist the temptation to rewrite election rules to make it easier for Democrats next year when every member of the Senate and Assembly must face reelection. So at the end of July they proposed keeping the district maps from a decade ago that resulted in their election for another two years if the U.S. Census doesn’t deliver its results a month before its deadline.
Since the census is obligated to get the results to the president by the end the year, surely it will get them to the states by its April 1 deadline. Since New Jersey and Virginia hold odd-year legislative elections, the census typically gives them their results by Feb. 15 to make scheduling easier. If that early release is delayed even a couple of weeks, the 2021 election would be held using the outdated election districts under the proposed constitutional amendment now before voters.
As a result, it would take fewer votes to elect some legislators and more votes to elect others. Also, significant gains by minority populations the past decade wouldn’t be reflected in districts.
Putting off redistricting isn’t necessary. If the census data is delayed, the election calendar could be adjusted, as the primary was this year to accommodate the pandemic. New Jersey could also join nearly all other states in holding its legislative elections in even years, eliminating any potential census issue going forward.
Worse, the Democrats’ proposal would build the potential for redistricting delays into the N.J. Constitution, inviting future tampering to gain a partisan advantage.
As before, the state NAACP and good government groups oppose the redistricting delay, its hasty trigger and its “constitutional amendment affecting every election in perpetuity.”
Voters should reject it too, on the ballots they’re receiving in the mail now and at the polls on Nov.3.
Vote no on the Constitutional Amendment to Change the Legislative Redistricting Schedule If Census Data Is Delayed.
