Reject redistricting delay to ensure all votes count next year

Politics as practiced in America is intensely focused on winning elections and holding office as long as possible, and with it the power, benefits and prestige of governing. That’s why politicians spend much of their time perpetually campaigning and fund-raising.

Some see this as an inevitable defect of democracy, but at least it has the advantage of keeping politicians in government aware of the changing preferences of voters.

Since winning elections is the highest value of political parties in a democracy, partisans on all sides believe achieving that end justifies almost any means. That sometimes tempts officeholders to change election rules to improve their chances of winning when they get full control of government.

Such is the case now with the Democrats in New Jersey. As soon as they had the governorship as well as the state Senate and Assembly, they started seeking changes to the election process to help ensure they’d keep control even if citizens started to withdraw their support.