Pandemic boosting real estate trends favoring Jersey Shore

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, some Jersey Shore residents worried about second-home owners coming here to escape metropolitan COVID hot spots. But South Jersey never developed a hot spot for the disease itself.
Now this region is benefiting from that same impulse of city dwellers to have a place to get away from the nation’s most intense contagion zones, such as North Jersey and New York City. The pandemic has reinvigorated a long-term trend that’s strengthening the economies of Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties — affluent and aging city residents buying second homes, retirement homes and now even primary homes.
The retirement migration to the Jersey Shore started in 2007, only to be sidetracked by the severe recession the following two years. By 2014, it was back on track, according to Richard Perniciaro, former director of Atlantic Cape Community College’s Center for Regional and Business Research and still a leading private economist specializing in the region.
The Jersey Shore is very attractive to people retiring, and the baby boom generation is swelling their ranks. And their pensions, dividend checks, savings and other benefits can provide the outside money to sustain economic growth, he said. “Retirees bring a lot of money, and the ones who come here tend to be pretty wealthy,” he told The Press in 2014.
By that year, Cape May County already had the state’s largest concentration of second homes. Most buyers use them as vacation homes until it becomes their retirement home.
In the COVID-19 era, the Jersey Shore has important new appeal — less crowding, less contagion and less stress.
In April, when pandemic fear was acute, a Harris Poll survey found that nearly 40% of urban dwellers were considering leaving cities for less-crowded environments. By August, as the reality of the virus became apparent, three-quarters of city dwellers said they were likely to remain there. Nonetheless, a New York Times report found that July home sales increased 44% in the suburban counties surrounding the city.
Jersey Shore real estate agents are seeing the change first hand.
They have more clients escaping large and crowded cities, multiple offers and even bidding wars for houses, more buyers wanting a home office for working remotely, and even more who plan to stay in this region year-round.
These new residents, many who have been summer visitors for years, will add strength and vitality to the Jersey Shore community.
Let’s hope this trend reduces the damage to the region from the U.S. recession already underway and from the underperforming New Jersey economy overburdened by state government’s deepening financial irresponsibility.