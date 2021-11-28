Our View: Talk specifics, not rhetoric, on Build Back Better

Last week during a news conference at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Atlantic City, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, outlined a new Stronger Shores initiative aimed at encouraging conservation, resilience and infrastructure investment along the Jersey Shore.
He was joined by local business owners, members of the region’s commercial fishing industry, State Police and others as well as members of the media, who were on hand for the announcement.
Great news for South Jersey, especially those by the coast, as much-needed and long-awaited projects will get underway with a monetary infusion from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
What’s also good news is that while Van Drew received intense criticism from some in the GOP for supporting the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed this month, bipartisanship prevailed. All 12 New Jersey House members — including Van Drew and fellow Republican Chris Smith — voted yes on the legislation.
The initiative unveiled Tuesday will encompass the pending dredging of the mouth of the Maurice River as well as longer-term efforts such as dredging of back bays and shipping routes from Cape May to north of Atlantic City.
It was described as “a policy campaign which will consist of many projects and policy initiatives to protect our way of life.”
The total cost of the projects outlined Tuesday would be in the billions of dollars. Much of that funding could come from the federal infrastructure act, Van Drew said after the event Tuesday.
Van Drew was able to present how the act immediately will yield dividends for his constituents, the majority of whom support spending on infrastructure.
A recent Monmouth University poll found that nationally 68% supported funding infrastructure.
The Monmouth poll found similar levels of support for many elements of the Build Back Better plan, especially expanding health care access. The proposal calls for an investment of $1.75 trillion over the next 10 years for items including long-term senior care, Medicare expansion, climate change initiatives, child tax credits and financial help for child care. It also restores much of the SALT reduction.
Van Drew voted against Build Back Better, which passed the House by a vote of 220-213, mostly along party lines. The plan is now in the Senate, where its fate is unclear.
Van Drew has said he will “fight tooth and nail” against Build Back Better, saying it would “change the nation forever.”
It’s here that Van Drew engages in use of hyperbolic language and rhetoric, calling the bill crippling and claiming it would provide “amnesty for illegals, IRS monitoring of bank accounts and Green New Deal projects,” loaded language sure to inflame, not inform.
In a report by The Center Square, a news website, he has derided the bill’s multiple mentions of words such as “equity,” “green” and “environmental justice,” calling the frequency of those terms “absurd.”
There are obvious and honest disagreements overall as to the pros and cons of Build Back Better, its costs and its ambitions. The debate about it should be just as obvious and honest. The issue isn’t with the position Van Drew takes, rather his word choices in discussing that position.
When it comes to Build Back Better, Van Drew should be straightforward and give voters concrete facts and detailed reasons for his opposition. Let the people determine for themselves what the bill offers and what works for them. Hyperbole denigrates that honest process.
Lay out the facts, come up with alternate solutions and provide constituents with what they want, which is not simply to lash out at “progressives” and ensure Biden doesn’t get another win.
Otherwise, you’re vulnerable to the same hyperbole. And, should Build Back Better become law, you’ll be faced with explaining your opposition to parents wanting to get another child tax credit, or senior voters who believe you opposed plans that would help them cover the cost of a hearing aid.