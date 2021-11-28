Our View: Talk specifics, not rhetoric, on Build Back Better

In a report by The Center Square, a news website, he has derided the bill’s multiple mentions of words such as “equity,” “green” and “environmental justice,” calling the frequency of those terms “absurd.”

There are obvious and honest disagreements overall as to the pros and cons of Build Back Better, its costs and its ambitions. The debate about it should be just as obvious and honest. The issue isn’t with the position Van Drew takes, rather his word choices in discussing that position.

When it comes to Build Back Better, Van Drew should be straightforward and give voters concrete facts and detailed reasons for his opposition. Let the people determine for themselves what the bill offers and what works for them. Hyperbole denigrates that honest process.

Lay out the facts, come up with alternate solutions and provide constituents with what they want, which is not simply to lash out at “progressives” and ensure Biden doesn’t get another win.

Otherwise, you’re vulnerable to the same hyperbole. And, should Build Back Better become law, you’ll be faced with explaining your opposition to parents wanting to get another child tax credit, or senior voters who believe you opposed plans that would help them cover the cost of a hearing aid.