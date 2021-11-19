OUR VIEW: Safety at high school football games falls on the schools

It’s been an incredible year for high school football, with fans returning to the stadiums in huge numbers.
The enthusiasm of the crowds is something we all missed, especially after last season’s games, under heavy restrictions due to COVID-19 protocols, often kept many fans away. Thanksgiving rivalry contests in 2020 were played before fewer than 150 fans.
However with those growing crowds have come more off-the-field incidents, including fights and worse.
The Camden vs. Pennsauken game last month was canceled at halftime because of off-the-field fights. Multiple gunshots from outside the stadium were heard during halftime of the Bridgeton at Cherry Hill West game Oct. 2.
Galloway Township police had to increase their presence at Absegami games after eight people were arrested at two September games. Other communities have also seen games marred by bad behavior.
“We’re very concerned because I suspect as we get into our football playoffs and sectional finals, we’re going to have a lot of large crowds,” New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association Executive Director Colleen Maguire said after the organization’s executive committee meeting in October about the increase in incidents. “Everyone is so excited to be back in person watching sports. But I also think there are a lot of emotions out there, a lot of people acting a little crazy at times.”
If schools need additional resources, the NJSIAA said it is willing to help.
Before the season even started, the West Jersey Football League required teams to submit a game-by-game security plan, so if there were issues, immediate and decisive action could be taken.
During Millville’s game against St. Augustine Prep in September, school officials noticed that things seemed a little too chaotic. So they decided to limit the number of tickets that were sold and require everyone to sit in the stands.
While these steps are in the right direction, more must be done to deter this from happening.
Schools have to be held to a higher standard. If you have a crowd issue, then no more crowds. Plain and simple. If you have an incident at your school, you will not be permitted to have a crowd at your next game.
This is has been the way European soccer clubs have operated for decades. Maybe it’s time for this to happen at the high school football scene.