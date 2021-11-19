OUR VIEW: Safety at high school football games falls on the schools

It’s been an incredible year for high school football, with fans returning to the stadiums in huge numbers.

The enthusiasm of the crowds is something we all missed, especially after last season’s games, under heavy restrictions due to COVID-19 protocols, often kept many fans away. Thanksgiving rivalry contests in 2020 were played before fewer than 150 fans.

However with those growing crowds have come more off-the-field incidents, including fights and worse.

The Camden vs. Pennsauken game last month was canceled at halftime because of off-the-field fights. Multiple gunshots from outside the stadium were heard during halftime of the Bridgeton at Cherry Hill West game Oct. 2.

Galloway Township police had to increase their presence at Absegami games after eight people were arrested at two September games. Other communities have also seen games marred by bad behavior.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}