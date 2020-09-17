Green energy projects are very much about government officials awarding public money and development contracts, even when they make obvious sense, such as New Jersey’s embrace of putting giant wind turbines at sea.
This political self-interest has guided the birth of the East Coast-wide industry from the start. State leaders declined to work together to create the most efficient manufacture and deployment of the expensive technology by sharing the costs and benefits.
Instead they insisted on handing out rewards within their states as they see fit from the bit of ocean wind they control. As Ørsted CEO Henrik Paulsen has said, governments always insist “on everything sort of being local. ... It’s an equation that’s very difficult to solve without the whole technology becoming much more expensive.”
The competition by government leaders to be the ones deciding where the benefits go is continuing at the state level in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and elsewhere. In this state, where Democrats control state government, cooperation or division within the party will determine how much South Jersey actually gets of its expected boost from ocean wind power.
In June, Gov. Phil Murphy announced a very promising initial staging port in Salem County for the first phase — Ørsted’s 1.1 gigawatt field of 90 giant wind turbines a dozen miles off Atlantic City. Adjacent to the state’s nuclear plants in Lower Alloways Creek Township, the port will finish turbine assembly and ship them to the field, employing an estimated 1,500 people. Another 25 acres are being offered to manufacturers, and 160 more are available.
Officials in Salem are delighted, of course. The county chamber’s executive director, Jennifer Jones, said, “This is really going to put Salem on the map for green energy.” Freeholder Charles Hassler called it a once in a lifetime opportunity. Prudently, local officials are curbing their enthusiasm until money is awarded and companies commit to the port.
Those commitments aren’t coming fast enough for South Jersey legislative leaders.
Last week, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Deputy Speaker John Burzichelli and Assemblyman Adam Taliaferro, all D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, sought to put the wind project on hold until Ørsted’s promises to their region start to materialize.
Burzichelli said there hasn’t been enough progress on agreements that will lead to jobs, specifically one with a German company that is expected to make turbine foundations in Salem County.
Ørsted said it was surprised, but it’s easier to imagine company officials rolling their eyes at what surely has been a feature of government-driven wind projects everywhere in the world.
“We’re still in the early stages,” a spokeswoman said. “The process from start to finish is about seven years, and we are well on our way toward carefully and mindfully delivering on our $695 million in-state spend commitment.”
The main risk to wind power benefits for South Jersey is the Democratic Party’s internal power struggle between factions led by Murphy and Sweeney. They sometimes thwart the plans of their rival and try to build support in the other’s base.
Having a leader as powerful as Sweeney has been a blessing for South Jersey, but a mixed blessing because it also means having a powerful foe in Murphy sometimes.
How this political wind blows will be as crucial to the region’s benefits as the steadier winds offshore making it all possible.
