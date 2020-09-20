The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is fast approaching, and there is work to be done in South Jersey, where responses are lagging the state and national averages.
The census is an integral part of our democracy — when we were a fledgling nation, our founders felt it important enough to memorialize the practice in the Constitution (Article 1, Section 2). First conducted in 1790, and then every 10 years after, the 2020 Census will be our 24th undertaking.
Through the census, we are able to gather important data about who we are as Americans. That information is used in many, many ways. The accuracy of the count will drive decisions that will affect different facets of everyday life.
It will help inform decisions on how the government will spend billions in federal funds on roads, schools, airports, hospitals and fire departments, to name just a few. It will also be used to determine how many seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.
But this census is proving a challenging one to complete, in large part due to the disruptions in our lives caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those disruptions ranged in severity from lockdowns and quarantines, to loss of jobs and homes. While the census had asked for more time to conduct its audit, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen, and the deadline remains Sept. 30.
If you look at New Jersey, you might surmise that residents haven’t been daunted by the pandemic. Gov. Phil Murphy recently congratulated residents, saying the state’s 68% self-response rate was the best in four decades. New Jersey’s 94% total response so far (which accounts for self-responses and data collected by canvassing census takers) matches the national average.
But in Atlantic and Cape May counties, the responses haven’t been as robust. In Atlantic County, the self-response rate is at 58.6%, while in Cape May, the self-response rate is a woeful 31%. While canvassing will increase those numbers, the ticking clock looms, and fears of undercounting are real.
In Atlantic County, concerns that the census will miss immigrant and low-income communities are leading to public community events aimed at reaching those who still have not answered the census.
In Cape May County, officials are reaching out to owners of seasonal shore homes who may not aware that their response to the census is still important. Second homeowners should still register their shore homes even if they already registered their primary residence, the county says. (Cape May County officials have provided primers on answering census question on the county’s website at capemaycountynj.gov.)
You can help.
If you’ve filled out your census, encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same. If you haven’t responded yet, you can go online and complete a survey by going to 2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html.
Like voting, your participation in this important event is vital to maintaining our democracy.
