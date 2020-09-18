Recently, Atlantic City’s Department of Health & Human Services received a $100,000 grant to study the patterns, both in individuals and the community, that lead to drug addiction and overdose.
The money would establish the creation of an overdose fatality review team, whose mission would be to found out the five Ws of a case (who, what, when, where and why).
The belief is knowing more about why someone abuses and overdoses on drugs will help prevent future cases. It’s not a lot of money on the surface, but the initiative has the potential to help addiction experts zero in on better prevention.
The belief is that if you study enough overdoses, patterns will emerge. If you can interrupt those patterns, you can start to save lives. It’s classic detective work, focused on a real-world problem where there are likely not a lot of resources being spent currently.
Overdose fatality review teams are a relatively new approach. A handful of states have them already, and New Jersey lawmakers have been pushing legislation to create a statewide team for the past two years. Some counties have decided not to wait and established their own.
Atlantic City is a community where addiction represents a major threat to residents’ health, and the program can help tremendously here. Historically, the city has accounted for more than one-fourth of all drug rehabilitation admissions, according to the state’s annual report on substance abuse.
Meanwhile, Atlantic County has recorded 125 suspected drug overdoses this year, a 29% increase over last year’s 97 deaths during that same period.
“For Atlantic City to truly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession, it must tackle its longstanding health challenges. One such challenge is substance abuse,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who serves as commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs.
Addressing the city’s addiction and drug-use issues will help many of those who suffer the impacts of addiction — from those addicted to drugs, to their families who struggle to help them recover, as well as families who struggle for answers when a loved one overdoses.
But addressing social issues such as addiction can also help heal an entire community. One of the issues identified in a 2018 report on Atlantic City’s path toward regaining local control from the state was opioid abuse, as a significant public health challenge.
The report recommended a cross-jurisdictional team of state, county, city and AtlantiCare officials tackle the matter. This program can be one more step toward that unified approach.
The city won’t have long to wait for the program. the grant will be effective Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.
A quick rollout of this effort should enable experts to start the street-level work that is badly needed to help fight the city’s ongoing drug epidemic.
