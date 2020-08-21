New Jersey has long provided tenants with legal tools and help to delay or avoid eviction from their residence. As record numbers of jobs have been lost in the COVID pandemic and renters have been pushed to their financial limit, the state has prohibited evictions outright.
State and federal eviction moratoriums have been common, a recognition that the economic collapse caused by government and public reactions to COVID isn’t normal and hopefully temporary.
A federal moratorium, applying to 12 million people in government-backed properties, was part of the CARES Act’s broad pandemic aid. In most states the administrations or the courts ordered a halt to evictions statewide as well.
Since the threat of eviction helps ensure tenants pay their rent, the CARES Act also provided some relief to landlords. Those with four or fewer units can qualify to put off paying their mortgage for nearly a year, and those with more units for 90 days.
New Jersey, which normally pays the rent for about 40,000 households every month, in the pandemic has increased its assistance to renters. It recently held a lottery to select about 8,000 households — ones with good rental-payment records before the pandemic — whose rent will be paid for up to six months.
The Coalition of Housing Advocates in New Jersey estimates, however, that there are 450,000 households that won’t be able to pay their August rent. The lottery to get the temporary state rent payments received nearly 61,000 applications.
The rental housing market is too big to be funded artificially by government for long. The federal eviction moratorium and those of many states expired by the end of last month. Of the 18 statewide halts that remain, most are set to end this month.
New Jersey is the exception. Its halt to evictions won’t end until at least Oct. 1, and if Gov. Phil Murphy renews his pandemic emergency order yet again, the moratorium would run for at least 60 days after that.
Landlords can still file an eviction complaint, which is the beginning of what in the best of times is a long process. But the courts in New Jersey have suspended hearings and adjudicating landlord-tenant cases, so the complaint won’t go anywhere. Sheriff’s offices aren’t serving warrants to remove residents. And landlords, of course, are prohibited from turning off utilities to get tenants to leave.
State government is broadly helping renters at the expense of businesses, which is good for those who lost income due to COVID-19 — but risks long-term harm to all residents. State policies may worsen the shortage and high cost of rental housing, and prolong the suffering of renters beyond the pandemic — just as the halt to foreclosures a dozen years ago made that crisis last in New Jersey longer than in any other state.
The only humane and financially sound solution to this housing crisis is to get all businesses reopened and renters back to work. Murphy keeps saying he won’t wait for a vaccine to do that, but at the rate he’s going a vaccine will be here, and he’ll still be waiting.
