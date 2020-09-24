NJ needs good plastic bag ban, not a perfect single-use bag ban

Five years ago Jersey Shore communities recognized the need to stop plastic bag litter and started banning stores from providing such bags.
They acted because too many plastic bags were discarded and going into the ocean, where they’re a key part of the global plastic pollution crisis. Too many became eyesores on beaches, along roadways and even up in the trees.
Soon a dozen shore municipalities had restricted plastic bags in some way, discouraging their use with charges or banning them outright. The next few years they were joined by dozens of others across the state, and now more than 130 N.J. municipalities have banned plastic bags.
It’s great to see a grassroots movement change a harmful and wasteful practice, but New Jersey needs a consistent statewide policy to get its 4.4 billion plastic bags a year under control.
We’ve pushed for such a ban for several years and then opposed the Legislature’s scheme to instead allow plastic bags but charge fees for them that could have given the state $100 million or more a year in new revenue. We applauded Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018 for rejecting that and telling legislators to work on a ban instead.
All last year and most of this year the legislators couldn’t get it done, subject as they are to conflicting lobbying by plastic bag makers, environmental groups, the grocery industry and others. Now a promising bill that has passed the Senate is nearing a vote possibly this week in the Assembly, after clearing the Appropriations Committee last week.
It’s not a done deal. The bill would ban not only plastic bags but also paper bags, as well as plastic clamshells used for takeout food and foam cups for hot beverages.
Note the one that’s different. Paper shopping bags don’t contribute to micro-plastic pollution and wildlife deaths even if they get into the ocean, make up a much smaller portion of the state’s litter and don’t persist in the environment for decades.
No question that it would be better if people shifted to bringing their own reusable shopping bags to the store with them. As of the start of this year, Somers Point quit letting customers buy bags and prohibited stores from providing them. Shoppers at the high-volume ShopRite, Acme, produce store and elsewhere have adapted. Most switched to sturdy plastic reusable bags and many already have transitioned to more functional canvas options.
So if New Jersey becomes the first state in the nation to ban paper bags as well, people will adapt and arrive at that higher level of responsibility and lower impact on the environment.
But banning paper bags would force everyone to make all the changes at once and there is less support for it in the Legislature — possibly enough less to derail the plastic bag ban again.
Legislators shouldn’t let the perfect — everyone switching to reusable shopping bags — be the enemy of a good ban on plastic bags and packaging that is long overdue. With or without the ban on paper bags, they need to send Gov. Murphy a ban on this plastic pollution and litter now.