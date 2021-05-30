New Jersey has nation's highest average lifetime tax burden

“The very nature and purposes of government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer,” the people as a whole, said Roosevelt. “Militant tactics have no place in the functions of any organization of government employees.”

Self-interest is normal to every form of life, and working together toward a shared interest (too often at the expense of others) is as old as human social ability. But it can go too far and provoke opposition.

New Jersey residents thinking about why they pay uniquely high taxes may start wondering whether theirs is a government by and for the people, or one by and for members of the government and unions.

Even union leaders have shown some awareness of this risk, but have repeatedly missed chances to address it. Senate President Steve Sweeney, a union official, has been unable to advance the reforms recommended by the bipartisan Economic and Fiscal Policy Workgroup in its Path to Progress report — to make government sustainable and even one day affordable by fixing its spending problem. The State Commission of Investigation has been stymied for more than two decades in its efforts to stop oversized benefits payouts to government workers.

New Jersey and its taxpayers have been a golden goose for public union workers and the officials they support. That’s a fairy tale they may wish to reread.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.