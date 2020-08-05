The shutdown of New Jersey schools in spring and their replacement with online lessons created an instant desperate need. Tens of thousands of students lacked the ability to participate in such distance learning, so they didn’t even get the poor substitute for their education.
A state Department of Education voluntary survey of school districts in April found at least 89,000 families don’t have a reliable internet connection at home, and at least another 125,000 kids need the laptops or tablets that online lessons require.
Even among these disadvantaged students, experiences varied widely depending on local responses. NJ Advance Media said that most of the 29,000 students in the poor city of Paterson had no online capabilities, so for months parents had to pick up and drop off packets of printed review work — which piled up in hundreds of boxes in a cafeteria.
Down in Camden, meanwhile, the roughly 70% of students who lacked internet access and devices were provided them through an effort by South Jersey powerbroker George Norcross and the philanthropic arm of the Campbell Soup Co.
Now all N.J. school districts are making plans for September’s start of the new school year, and most of those plans will still include a large share of distance learning at least to start.
In mid-July, Gov. Phil Murphy announced a $115 million initiative to help ensure all students have the internet connection and tech devices they need at home to access their remote lessons.
The Education Department will offer $10 million to public school districts from its federal aid for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief to purchase digital devices and internet connectivity. After that, the Murphy administration will use up to $44 million from its federal Coronavirus Relief Fund and whatever philanthropic help it can muster for the remaining device and connection needs for public students — and make $6 million available to nonpublic schools to provide access for their students.
On another front in the effort to bridge the digital divide that largely matches the socioeconomic divide, the state Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill requiring the N.J. Economic Development Authority to offer loans to broadband providers to expand coverage and upgrade internet speeds in rural areas.
The prime sponsors are from the largely rural opposite ends of the state — Sen. Michael Testa of Cape, Cumberland and Atlantic counties, and Sen. Steve Oroho of Sussex, Warren and Morris.
Testa said substandard internet has restricted farming capabilities in South Jersey, and made it necessary for Rowan University students to go to facilities at the closed school for reliable broadband service.
Technology alone will not eliminate the digital divide. Plenty of seniors, for example, can afford the technology but for various reasons choose not to have internet capability and use it. Quite a bit of learning and experience are needed before the value of online access outweighs the inevitable frustrations with technology that are especially painful for beginners.
Efforts from many directions and lots of time will be needed to remove online technology from what it means to be a disadvantaged student in New Jersey.
Until then, this serious disparity will have a dire effect on the most vulnerable if school districts continue to substitute inferior online learning for time in classrooms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.