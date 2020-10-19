Mobile hair cutting and styling a good idea not coming soon

The pandemic and Gov. Murphy’s unnecessary crushing of many South Jersey businesses in response has evoked a sensible adaptation for barbershops and hair stylists. Instead of a storefront shop where people wait their turn, why not let barbers and stylists bring the shop to customers and serve them individually?
The idea seems to have started with a Vineland barber, Danny Bermudez, who operates the Dugout Barbershop. He suggested to state Sen. Michael Testa that licensed barbers be allowed to operate mobile shops. “We would be able to offer the same services you would receive in a brick-and-mortar shop inside a mobile barbershop,” Bermudez said, which could help protect customers who are elderly, have underlying conditions or are medical or first-responding workers.
Testa introduced a bill this month to authorize licensed barbers and hair stylists to operate mobile shops and salons. They’d have to meet a dozen requirements for facilities and sanitation similar to a shop in a building, but in a vehicle with at least 75 square feet of shop space. Operators would also have to notify the State Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling of the address when someone makes an appointment.
Hair cutting and styling is among the many services heavily regulated by New Jersey government to protect existing businesses from competition and to give the state power over business owners and operators.
Even though almost anyone can cut hair safely and do an acceptable job of it — as many have discovered during Murphy’s lengthy lockdown and continuing restrictions — New Jersey requires at least 900 hours of training to get a barber’s license. The state specifies 17 topics to be covered, including 225 hours on men’s hair cutting and styling, and 70 hours on women’s hair cutting and styling.
The state board also requires aspiring barbers to pass an exam in barbering theory. Then, if they’ve graduated from a state-approved barbering school, they must pass a practical barbering exam. Finally, they pay $60 for a renewable license and a $50 filing fee and they’re ready to start work. (Think of all the time and money saved cutting hair at home.)
This and the many rules for shops give the government power over service providers. Bureaucrats could find a way to make trouble for the small businesses (or rather, this being New Jersey, additional trouble). Suspending, not renewing or lifting a license could kill a business and end a career.
Testa’s mobile barbershop/hair salon bill wouldn’t be a threat to this scheme since a mobile shop would have the same licensing requirements as a fixed shop. Still, owners of existing shops might not want the competition, having secured good locations for their businesses. And the commercial property industry probably doesn’t want mobile competition. The greater the industry protection the state provides, the more advantageous it is to politicians and bureaucrats.
One of the most elemental protection schemes almost certainly has doomed Testa’s bill from the start. He’s a Republican and a freshman legislator at that in a Legislature completely controlled by the Democrats. We would be surprised if his bill gets any consideration, regardless how sensible it seems for this and future pandemics.
