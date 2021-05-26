Legislation, not Grewal directive, must curb NJ mandatory minimum sentencing

This is an unsatisfactory solution for several reasons. One is that since the law hasn’t been changed, a future governor fond of autocratic rule could simply void the directive. Another is that Grewal’s order doesn’t apply to the nonviolent crimes that aren’t drug offenses, since those laws weren’t written the same, so their offenders are stuck with mandatory minimum sentences.

We urged Murphy to sign the legislation, but perhaps it was too much to ask a governor seeking reelection to take a chance on looking soft on the corruption of public officials. But since mandatory sentencing puts the power of judges into the hands of prosecutors, there’s good reason to believe that it politicizes justice and avoids charges against politically connected public officials. It’s not justice when the powers that be charge a foe regarding a no-show public job, and they’re subject to a mandatory minimum sentence if convicted, not when at the same time many other government no-show jobs are exempt from scrutiny and charges.

The Legislature has reintroduced the same sentencing reform bill and intends to give Murphy another crack at it. Since it hasn’t had the votes to override the governor’s veto, and surely doesn’t have the will to do so, what’s to be gained by this isn’t apparent.