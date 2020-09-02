A new program to help straighten out young lives after run-ins with the law or other diversions from the path to employment is starting small, adding to comprehensive efforts in recent years.
Opportunity YOUth Academy in July began helping six people from 16 to 24 who have been arrested find their way to a job, a career or college.
The program is a partnership of JEVS Human Services (a Philadelphia nonprofit originally Jewish Employment and Vocational Service) and the Atlantic City Police Athletic League. It is funded by a federal grant and targets those not enrolled in high school or who are or were involved in the juvenile or adult justice systems.
The YOUth Academy offers participants training in the skills needed to get and hold a job, perhaps in the hospitality industry, or even to start their own businesses.
Erica Hoskins, 21st century skills coordinator for JEVS, said that includes “communication, listening, work ethic, how to behave in the workplace, and knowing what gets you angry and how to handle that in different ways than maybe you’ve been handling it.”
Participants also are mentored by people who have had similar experiences and found the path to success.
The training can lead to customer service certification through the National Retail Federation, and those who didn’t graduate from high school can obtain their high school equivalency diploma.
Opportunity YOUth Academy joins several other programs initiated in the past few years to help selected people with arrest records, convictions or jail time reintegrate into society and have law-abiding, productive lives.
Volunteers of America Delaware Valley began Atlantic City Safe Return to help hundreds of ex-convicts with housing, food, substance-abuse treatment, mental health services and connections with educational and job opportunities.
New Jersey allowed those who have paid for their nonviolent crimes to expunge their records in half the time — five years.
In 2017, developers Joseph Jingoli & Son and Atlantic City Development Corp. offered free training to city residents and got them jobs in new local developments.
That same year three new state laws removed impediments to reintegration. One increased the number and kind of offenses that may removed without a trace from a criminal record. Another allowed a juvenile criminal record to be erased after three years instead of five. The third built on the law barring employers from asking about a person’s criminal record on an initial job application, prohibiting online screenings for crimes and asking about an expunged criminal record.
Then last year the private-public partnership HireAC! started offering vocational and life-skills training mainly to those with a criminal justice record. That has led to employment in the hospitality industry in the city.
The students of Opportunity YOUth Academy eventually will begin paid internships with local businesses such as MudGirls Studio, Atlantic Cape Community College, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, and AtlantiCare.
Reintegration programs leading to employment help participants discover the freedom of being responsible. As Superior Court Assignment Judge Julio Mendez has said, “A job is, without a doubt, the only social program that works.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.