Good intent by Middle Township, but Blacks own Juneteenth celebrations

Well, actually Juneteenth for more than a century has been an annual celebration by Blacks of the emancipation of slaves at the conclusion of the Civil War. It was born of the heartfelt joy of finally being free, and strengthened the struggle by Blacks to overcome racism through the civil rights movement and beyond. The day has been something Blacks owned, sharing its pure spirit each year.

The township’s effort to organize Juneteenth and direct it prompted a predictable and deserved response from some of last year’s organizers.

Quanette Vasser-McNeal, former president of the county NAACP and a candidate for Township Committee, said it seemed as though “the township is trying to invite us to our own party.”

Melissa Moore, vice president of the Progressive Black Initiative, said the groups would have to stand up for what they think is right, even if it meant backing out of the township event and holding their own elsewhere.

The township also tripped early in its efforts, sending an email about the event to the organizations with the wrong date for it, a week earlier than June 19th. We give them credit for coming around to the right approach of letting the organizations take the lead with whatever township support they wish.