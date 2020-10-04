Don’t add New Jersey marijuana crisis to opioids and COVID

State leaders greedy for new revenue have asked voters to legalize an addictive mind-altering drug, marijuana, so they can tax it and oversee a lucrative commercial industry selling it.
Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders won’t even acknowledge that medical science considers marijuana harmful and addictive, especially the younger a person starts using it. So much for listening to the experts.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 10% of regular marijuana users become addicted. For those who begin using it before adulthood, the addiction rate is about 17%.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says long-term marijuana use can have permanent effects on the developing brains of adolescents and young adults. The drug impairs learning, memory and attention, causing damage that may last even after people stop using it.
More research may show that marijuana also can trigger heart attacks and strokes, decrease immune system function and lead to using other drugs, say the nation’s leading scientists.
Marijuana is a toxin that impairs judgment and driving ability, and a National Academy of Medicine report says there is substantial evidence that it increases the risk of psychosis and schizophrenia.
No surprise then that the Medical Society of New Jersey opposes legalizing marijuana. “Creating an entire new industry to sell an intoxicating product to adult users is antithetical to improving the health status of our citizenry,” it said.
The state’s Democratic leaders tried hard last year to get the public’s representatives in the Legislature to approve creating this state-regulated marijuana industry.
When they failed, they made a farce of so-called “medical marijuana” — which has never been approved for use as a medicine — by removing any meaningful restrictions on getting it. Senate President Steve Sweeney brazenly called that “just a back door” to legalizing the drug. “If you have an itch, you’re going to get a prescription,” he told the USA Today Network. “I think we’re saying ‘medical’ to basically get to legalization, to be perfectly honest with you.”
They continued their deceitful push for a marijuana industry by holding back legislation that would decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, something we’ve supported for years. That would address disparities in N.J. law enforcement that result in Blacks being more than three times as likely to be charged for possession. But since decriminalization would take away an argument for legalizing marijuana, this racial justice reform was stopped.
The damage from marijuana would go far beyond that caused by the state’s money-making industry.
After California legalized marijuana, the black market for the narcotic thrived, with dealers selling the drug at higher potencies for a lower price than the state. Illegal dealers, after all, needn’t pay tax, follow regulations or worry about safety testing.
An analysis by the Southern California News Group found that legalizing marijuana had created an elaborate network of unregulated growers and sellers who were less fearful of getting caught once the drug was legal.
If legalized, marijuana use by teens and even younger children would soar. The state’s selected dealers might limit their sales to those 21 and older, but subsequent and black market sales would be uncontrolled. Look at the reality of cigarettes and vaping. New Jersey restricts them to adults, but their use by teenagers is widespread.
State government leaders should be ashamed that they would sacrifice the health of so many residents for the sake of a revenue stream that’s a tiny fraction of their $40 billion a year in spending.
A vote for legalizing marijuana for pleasure is a vote for children permanently damaged, for thousands of new addicts, and for another health crisis on top of opioids and COVID-19.
Don’t do it. Just say no to legalizing marijuana (promoted under its more marketable name, “cannabis”) on the ballots arriving in the mail now and at polling places on Nov. 3.
