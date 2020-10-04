Don’t add New Jersey marijuana crisis to opioids and COVID

State leaders greedy for new revenue have asked voters to legalize an addictive mind-altering drug, marijuana, so they can tax it and oversee a lucrative commercial industry selling it.

Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders won’t even acknowledge that medical science considers marijuana harmful and addictive, especially the younger a person starts using it. So much for listening to the experts.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 10% of regular marijuana users become addicted. For those who begin using it before adulthood, the addiction rate is about 17%.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says long-term marijuana use can have permanent effects on the developing brains of adolescents and young adults. The drug impairs learning, memory and attention, causing damage that may last even after people stop using it.

More research may show that marijuana also can trigger heart attacks and strokes, decrease immune system function and lead to using other drugs, say the nation’s leading scientists.

Marijuana is a toxin that impairs judgment and driving ability, and a National Academy of Medicine report says there is substantial evidence that it increases the risk of psychosis and schizophrenia.