Details of $40 billion NJ budget show priorities of politicians

Gov. Phil Murphy and his fellow Democrats controlling the Legislature recently agreed to spend a record $40.4 billion this budget year. That’s a billion dollars more than their record budget last year.
They have to borrow $4.5 billion to achieve this unprecedented level of current spending.
Residents might think that, with this much spending, their interests and priorities would be taken care of. A recent look at some of the details of the budget by NJ Spotlight, however, suggests otherwise.
After threatening to leave out of the budget the Homestead Benefit (formerly called “Rebate”) providing property tax relief to seniors, disabled and low-to-middle-income homeowners, the program was included again.
But language inserted into the budget ensured the program will deliver only a fraction of the relief intended, by calculating each household’s benefit based on its property taxes in 2006. Everyone’s property taxes were about 40% lower then, so basing the benefit on that year means the state will pay out less than a third of the full benefit.
State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said that if the benefit was fully funded, “the Homestead Benefit would cost us a billion dollars” rather than the less than $300 million for it in the budget.
The state and its residents have made switching to clean energy a priority, and that costs ratepayers an average of more than $200 a year through societal benefit charges added to their utility bills.
But although the money goes into the state Clean Energy Fund for things like helping residents reduce their energy consumption, language in the budget diverts $61 million of it for an added subsidy of union-dominated NJ Transit operating expenses. Another $40 million is moved to the general fund so politicians can spend it where they will.
One place where spending will be doubled under the budget is on helping immigrants in the country illegally to mount legal battles against their deportation. Last year, $3.1 million was allocated to that and in the current budget lawyers for undocumented immigrants will get more than $6 million.
With all the extra revenue available from borrowing, the federal government and an economy so far not reduced as much as expected, Murphy also requested and was granted a last-minute additional $600 million to spend on union-staffed transportation projects.
So $40.4 billion may seem like enough that New Jersey politicians could finally fully fund tax relief, use what residents pay to promote energy efficiency to actually help them use and pay for less energy, or at least start paying down the state’s $215 billion in debt.
But those aren’t the priorities of the governor and legislative leaders.
