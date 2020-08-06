The merger two weeks ago of two of the biggest casino hotel operators in Atlantic City will increase investment in and broaden the city’s dominant industry. That’s a plus for the region.
The $8.6 billion cash-and-stock merger of Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. creates the largest U.S. casino operator, with more than 50 casinos in 16 states and locations in Dubai, England and South Africa as well. The colossus is keeping the Caesars name.
New Jersey regulators required for their approval of the deal, given just days before its completion, that Caesars agree to a $400 million capital fund for investment in Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City and Tropicana. And if an agreement to sell Bally’s Atlantic City doesn’t close, the fund would get another $125 million.
The sale of Bally’s during a merger process that began a year ago reduces state concern about Caesars controlling too much of the Atlantic City market and brings a new operator to the city, Twin River Worldwide Holdings. It should have a helpful synergy with its Dover Downs Gaming and Entertainment casino in Delaware.
The state Casino Control Commission at the last minute dropped a recommendation by the Division of Gaming Enforcement that Caesars also be required to remove deed restrictions on former casino properties Showboat, Claridge and Atlantic Club. Such restrictions help protect existing operators from competition and were opposed by the city’s newest casino hotels, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort. Letting the deed restrictions remain could make sense for the state. Removing a hurdle to adding casinos to the market might risk the strength it has shown the past couple of years — especially in this period of continuing operational restrictions due to the pandemic.
Tom Reeg, the Eldorado CEO who is now chief executive of the new Caesars, said its casinos that started reopening in May have done better than expected. Revenue through June has increased about 10% at the ones with drive-in markets (not counting Atlantic City, where they reopened in early July under continuing emergency restrictions), while properties reliant on air travelers had revenue declines of 44%.
The lifting of shutdown orders in many jurisdictions has allowed Caesars to bring back about 55% of its 80,000 employees. Reeg said the ability to bring back more depends on the public-health situation.
Caesars also will consider spinning off its growing sports betting and online gambling businesses to get more value out of them, he said.
The merger is a victory for activist investor Carl Icahn and might finally wrap up his involvement in the Atlantic City industry. He had pushed for a sale of Caesars and was the company’s largest individual shareholder with more than 10% of its stock, Reeg told N.J. regulators. But as of Friday, he had reduced his share to 2%.
The combination of Eldorado and Caesars is a pillar of strength supporting the Atlantic City market. It will be a key contributor to the city’s appeal as a reinvented resort destination.
