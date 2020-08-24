For more than two years interest has been growing in Margate to finally replace the boardwalk that faced the ocean before infamous storms took it away after 56 years. This fall residents will decide whether to proceed with the project.
Few remember the boardwalk these days, since most of it fell to the Hurricane of 1944 and the rest to the Nor’easter of 1962.
Many residents of the city are familiar with the appeal of a recreational path along the beach and ocean, since they use them in neighboring Ventnor and nearby Atlantic City. Having one in your own town, within a short walk of most homes, would make enjoying such a path and view much easier.
In early 2018 more than 400 people signed a petition encouraging the city to see how feasible it would be to build a new boardwalk.
A year ago, about 150 people couldn’t all squeeze into a City Commission meeting to hear the Margate Boardwalk Committee present its 24 page report on its boardwalk proposal. Asked to get 500 signatures to demonstrate public support for the idea, the committee rounded up 613.
At that hearing, the Margate Homeowners Association said an informal poll of members found 400 in favor, 186 against and 52 not sure.
Earlier this month, the commission unanimously placed a question on the Nov. 3 ballot asking city voters whether to build a new boardwalk. If that passes, the commission might spend $285,000 determining what it would take, how much it would cost and where the money would come from for the project.
The Margate Boardwalk Committee figures a plain boardwalk would cost $14 million. It says that besides its recreational value, the boardwalk would improve security in the beachfront zone, ease access by emergency vehicles to the beach, and offer raised views of beach and ocean over the newly created protective dunes.
Since the public would get the boardwalk benefits and probably pay most if not all of the costs, it’s entirely fitting that the public will decide whether to make the purchase. The committee should provide an estimate of how much a typical homeowner would pay annually and for how long, so voters can make a more informed decision.
The November ballot already was the hottest in many years with its presidential and congressional elections, and the statewide vote to legalize marijuana possession and use for pleasure. Add in the decision on whether to add a major new attraction to the city and a record turnout in Margate wouldn’t be a surprise.
