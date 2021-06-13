Atlantic City continues to exemplify the vote production problem

Atlantic City has a long history of tainted and manipulated elections. It could be the poster child for efforts to ensure that voting in America is secure and adheres to the nation’s founding principle of government representatives chosen by its people.

Even by Atlantic City standards, though, the lawsuit last week by mayoral candidate Tom Foley was over the top and comical. It seemed to allege that the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office had failed to properly facilitate the production of messenger ballot votes, threatening the campaign’s ability to overturn the choice voters would express at the polls.

The candidate’s request for an injunction to give it two more weekends to produce votes was refused by a Superior Court judge — because it failed to provide clear and convincing evidence the messenger ballot process was impeded, and it was filed too close to the primary election to allow it to be reasonably considered.

Courts seem allergic to even acknowledging that the conduct of elections sometimes undermines their democratic intent. The politicians themselves aren’t so reluctant, nor are we.