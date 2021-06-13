Atlantic City continues to exemplify the vote production problem

Atlantic City has a long history of tainted and manipulated elections. It could be the poster child for efforts to ensure that voting in America is secure and adheres to the nation’s founding principle of government representatives chosen by its people.
Even by Atlantic City standards, though, the lawsuit last week by mayoral candidate Tom Foley was over the top and comical. It seemed to allege that the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office had failed to properly facilitate the production of messenger ballot votes, threatening the campaign’s ability to overturn the choice voters would express at the polls.
The candidate’s request for an injunction to give it two more weekends to produce votes was refused by a Superior Court judge — because it failed to provide clear and convincing evidence the messenger ballot process was impeded, and it was filed too close to the primary election to allow it to be reasonably considered.
Courts seem allergic to even acknowledging that the conduct of elections sometimes undermines their democratic intent. The politicians themselves aren’t so reluctant, nor are we.
After political operatives repeatedly produced thousands of ballots to sway elections, often with dubious signatures, the state in 2007 limited messengers to producing 10 votes each. That had little effect and two years later, candidates in Atlantic County asked a Superior Court to overturn election results following a flood of such ballots — even as the state Legislature was pushing to allow absentee ballots from anyone whether they needed one or not. We urged that messengers be limited to taking out and returning just one absentee ballot each.
The late Jim Whelan was a noteworthy victim of ballot harvesting, with 1,500 of them reversing his 2001 mayoral reelection in Atlantic City. When he got to the Legislature, first as an assemblyman and then senator, he succeeded in having ballots-per-messenger reduced to three, saying the evidence showed they resulted in “widespread fraud and abuse of elections.”
That changed the equation for political operatives, independently operating ones anyway, requiring them to multiply the number of paid messengers producing ballots to achieve the necessary votes.
In the 2010 mayoral race, incumbent Don Guardian accused opponent Frank Gilliam (since federally convicted of wire fraud) of preparing 2,000 fraudulent ballots, paying messengers $30 for their three ballots allowed. New Jersey and federal authorities declined to consider the allegations.
Foley’s get out-the-vote organizer is Craig Callaway, the dean of Atlantic City vote production. Callaway seems to have been available to the political party willing to pay for his services, with his personal preferences sometimes a factor as well. In the 2020 congressional primary, he worked for Democrat Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine.
But in the general election, he signed on with the reelection campaign of her opponent, Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew. Then it was the Democrats’ turn to complain to the state (also in vain) that Callaway had personally assisted at least 125 people with mail-in ballots.
As the court was considering Foley’s request for more time for ballot production, Callaway was stationed outside the county clerk’s office, managing his messengers.
One was asked if he and he alone was going to personally deliver the mail-in ballots he sought to voters, as required by state law. He replied, “If Craig needs me to, I would.”
All of this is part of an elemental offense against the foundation of these United States.
To vote is to act in the selection of the government and its officials. It is not acquiescing, passively accepting or worse still remaining oblivious to the choices made on a ballot in one’s name. To vote affirms and enables democracy. Ballot production undermines and denies it.
Actions like last year’s flood of mail-in votes by Gov. Phil Murphy to any address that might have a registered voter greatly enlarge the scope for ballot production and harvesting. Now Democrats in Congress seek voting changes that would increase opportunities for ballot production as part of legislation to unconstitutionally put the federal government in charge of elections, removing from states their responsibility for voting processes.
Meanwhile, Atlantic City politics continues to send loud warnings about the consequences of ballot production. The potential for harm to the nation, though, is far greater.